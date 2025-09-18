The Best Books of October
This month, settle in with some new stories from some of the best names in writing. From haunting paranormal mysteries and gut-wrenching love stories to in-depth memoirs from beloved icons, these are the best books to choose from this month.
Hardcover $28.00
Heart the Lover
Heart the Lover
By Lily King
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
Ghosts of a passionate college love triangle resurface, stirring up Jordan’s life decades later. Known for witty and emotionally moving stories that deeply resonate with her fans, Lily King does it again.
Ghosts of a passionate college love triangle resurface, stirring up Jordan’s life decades later. Known for witty and emotionally moving stories that deeply resonate with her fans, Lily King does it again.
Hardcover $27.00
Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.00
Charlie Mackesy first stole our hearts with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — we were so smitten we honored it as our 2019 Book of the Year. Now he’s gifted the world a new story starring the beloved quartet, a life-affirming modern fable about the importance of friendship, love, vulnerability and perseverance.
Charlie Mackesy first stole our hearts with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — we were so smitten we honored it as our 2019 Book of the Year. Now he’s gifted the world a new story starring the beloved quartet, a life-affirming modern fable about the importance of friendship, love, vulnerability and perseverance.
Hardcover $28.99
The Language-Lover's Lexipedia: An A-Z of Linguistic Curiosities
The Language-Lover's Lexipedia: An A-Z of Linguistic Curiosities
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
Step into the world of language and take a tour of linguistic curiosities — with wit and humor. From quirky idioms to surprising historical facts, this book makes the perfect gift for word nerds, English teachers, writers and anyone who is delighted by words.
Step into the world of language and take a tour of linguistic curiosities — with wit and humor. From quirky idioms to surprising historical facts, this book makes the perfect gift for word nerds, English teachers, writers and anyone who is delighted by words.
Hardcover $30.00
The Zorg: A Tale of Greed and Murder That Inspired the Abolition of Slavery
The Zorg: A Tale of Greed and Murder That Inspired the Abolition of Slavery
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
A heartbreaking and harrowing true story that puts a spotlight on the tragic events aboard the ill-fated ship. Told with verve and veracity, this is history that makes a difference.
A heartbreaking and harrowing true story that puts a spotlight on the tragic events aboard the ill-fated ship. Told with verve and veracity, this is history that makes a difference.
Hardcover
$19.59
$27.99
The Intruder
The Intruder
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$19.59
$27.99
A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller.
A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Alchemy of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Alchemy of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Hollywood glitz and glam take on a murderous sheen in Stephanie Garber’s gripping adult debut. Old mysteries resurface as Holland St. James uncovers the truth about a decades-old murder, which leads her down an unexpected and dangerous path.
Hollywood glitz and glam take on a murderous sheen in Stephanie Garber’s gripping adult debut. Old mysteries resurface as Holland St. James uncovers the truth about a decades-old murder, which leads her down an unexpected and dangerous path.
Hardcover $19.99
Hazelthorn (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hazelthorn (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By CG Drews
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
A haunted estate, a perilous garden — this is a bone-chilling Gothic thriller that will grip you until the very end. Delivered with stunning prose, this tale of obsession, murder and family secrets is perfect for fans of Don’t Let the Forest In.
A haunted estate, a perilous garden — this is a bone-chilling Gothic thriller that will grip you until the very end. Delivered with stunning prose, this tale of obsession, murder and family secrets is perfect for fans of Don’t Let the Forest In.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Dead and Alive: Essays
Dead and Alive: Essays
By Zadie Smith
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
One of the most impactful voices of our time takes a microscope to the modern world in this inspiring, incisive and insightful collection of essays. With candor and care, she cuts to the core of many of the pervading topics that dominate our collective consciousness.
One of the most impactful voices of our time takes a microscope to the modern world in this inspiring, incisive and insightful collection of essays. With candor and care, she cuts to the core of many of the pervading topics that dominate our collective consciousness.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The Art of Spending Money: Simple Choices for a Richer Life
The Art of Spending Money: Simple Choices for a Richer Life
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Money can be a tricky topic — especially if you don’t know what to do with it. Morgan Housel offers accessible and important tips for making the most of your wealth, no matter where you find yourself in life.
Money can be a tricky topic — especially if you don’t know what to do with it. Morgan Housel offers accessible and important tips for making the most of your wealth, no matter where you find yourself in life.
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation
1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
From one market crash to another, Andrew Ross Sorkin returns with an exacting look at the 1929 Wall Street collapse, outlining how and why such a catastrophe happened, and what we can learn from it in today’s volatile world.
From one market crash to another, Andrew Ross Sorkin returns with an exacting look at the 1929 Wall Street collapse, outlining how and why such a catastrophe happened, and what we can learn from it in today’s volatile world.
Hardcover $32.00
Vagabond: A Memoir
Vagabond: A Memoir
By Tim Curry
In Stock Online
Hardcover $32.00
Known for playing the demonic clown Pennywise, the flashy Dr. Frank-N-Furter and countless other fan-favorite characters, Tim Curry has portrayed a plethora of iconic characters across a variety of genres. But who is the man behind the clown? This memoir shares a glimpse into the intriguing life and career of the acting legend.
Known for playing the demonic clown Pennywise, the flashy Dr. Frank-N-Furter and countless other fan-favorite characters, Tim Curry has portrayed a plethora of iconic characters across a variety of genres. But who is the man behind the clown? This memoir shares a glimpse into the intriguing life and career of the acting legend.
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Harper Lee
Introduction Casey Cep
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
A brand-new collection of never-before-seen stories from an indelible voice in fiction. From the wilds of Alabama to the high-rises of New York City, this is Harper Lee like you’ve never seen her before.
A brand-new collection of never-before-seen stories from an indelible voice in fiction. From the wilds of Alabama to the high-rises of New York City, this is Harper Lee like you’ve never seen her before.
Hardcover $26.99
Wreck: A Novel
Wreck: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $26.99
Peeling off the layers of family dynamics, Newman’s witty and moving story of love and loss casts a humorous light on life’s ups and downs and the acceptance that follows.
Peeling off the layers of family dynamics, Newman’s witty and moving story of love and loss casts a humorous light on life’s ups and downs and the acceptance that follows.
Hardcover
$35.00
$40.00
Anthony Bourdain Reader
Anthony Bourdain Reader
By
Anthony Bourdain
Introduction Patrick Radden Keefe
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$35.00
$40.00
A collection of his travels, reviews, reflections and musings, this is an essential guide to Anthony Bourdain’s remarkable life and work.
A collection of his travels, reviews, reflections and musings, this is an essential guide to Anthony Bourdain’s remarkable life and work.
Hardcover
$30.00
$40.00
King Sorrow: A Novel
King Sorrow: A Novel
By Joe Hill
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$30.00
$40.00
Unearthing the depths of Hill’s imagination, this fantastical tale delivers with a villainous dragon steering the ship. It’s a satisfying horror — with a side of romance — that plays out the pitfalls of the human condition.
Unearthing the depths of Hill’s imagination, this fantastical tale delivers with a villainous dragon steering the ship. It’s a satisfying horror — with a side of romance — that plays out the pitfalls of the human condition.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
The Rose Field (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Book of Dust Series #3)
The Rose Field (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Book of Dust Series #3)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Lyra and Malcolm are back on the trail towards uncovering the truth about Dust. This magically and scientifically entwined trilogy finds a brilliant and resounding conclusion that will speak to readers forever.
Lyra and Malcolm are back on the trail towards uncovering the truth about Dust. This magically and scientifically entwined trilogy finds a brilliant and resounding conclusion that will speak to readers forever.
Hardcover $30.00
Dog Only Knows: The Dog Portraits of Alison Friend
Dog Only Knows: The Dog Portraits of Alison Friend
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
Enter Alison Friend’s world of whimsy, where dogs can be whoever they want to be, like an expert Rubik’s Cube solver. The illustrator shares her paintings of various canine companions, each with their own unique quirks and habits in this delightful book.
Enter Alison Friend’s world of whimsy, where dogs can be whoever they want to be, like an expert Rubik’s Cube solver. The illustrator shares her paintings of various canine companions, each with their own unique quirks and habits in this delightful book.
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
Last Rites
Last Rites
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.00
$30.00
In this revealing new memoir, music legend Ozzy Osbourne does not hold back. The icon shares his unfiltered thoughts on his monumental life and career, detailing everything from his time in Black Sabbath to his explosive marriage and life in the public eye.
In this revealing new memoir, music legend Ozzy Osbourne does not hold back. The icon shares his unfiltered thoughts on his monumental life and career, detailing everything from his time in Black Sabbath to his explosive marriage and life in the public eye.
Hardcover
$35.00
$40.00
Tom's Crossing: A Novel
Tom's Crossing: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$35.00
$40.00
A brand-new novel from a cult-favorite author known for his unconventional work. We can’t wait to see where Mark Z. Danielewski (House of Leaves) takes us next.
A brand-new novel from a cult-favorite author known for his unconventional work. We can’t wait to see where Mark Z. Danielewski (House of Leaves) takes us next.