The Best Books of October

By BN Editors / September 18, 2025 at 12:00 am

This month, settle in with some new stories from some of the best names in writing. From haunting paranormal mysteries and gut-wrenching love stories to in-depth memoirs from beloved icons, these are the best books to choose from this month.

Heart the Lover

By Lily King

Ghosts of a passionate college love triangle resurface, stirring up Jordan’s life decades later. Known for witty and emotionally moving stories that deeply resonate with her fans, Lily King does it again.

Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Charlie Mackesy

Charlie Mackesy first stole our hearts with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — we were so smitten we honored it as our 2019 Book of the Year. Now he’s gifted the world a new story starring the beloved quartet, a life-affirming modern fable about the importance of friendship, love, vulnerability and perseverance.


The Language-Lover's Lexipedia: An A-Z of Linguistic Curiosities

By Joshua Blackburn

Step into the world of language and take a tour of linguistic curiosities — with wit and humor. From quirky idioms to surprising historical facts, this book makes the perfect gift for word nerds, English teachers, writers and anyone who is delighted by words.


The Zorg: A Tale of Greed and Murder That Inspired the Abolition of Slavery

By Siddharth Kara

A heartbreaking and harrowing true story that puts a spotlight on the tragic events aboard the ill-fated ship. Told with verve and veracity, this is history that makes a difference.


The Intruder

By Freida McFadden

A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller.


Alchemy of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Stephanie Garber

Hollywood glitz and glam take on a murderous sheen in Stephanie Garber’s gripping adult debut. Old mysteries resurface as Holland St. James uncovers the truth about a decades-old murder, which leads her down an unexpected and dangerous path.


Hazelthorn (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By CG Drews

A haunted estate, a perilous garden — this is a bone-chilling Gothic thriller that will grip you until the very end. Delivered with stunning prose, this tale of obsession, murder and family secrets is perfect for fans of Don’t Let the Forest In.


Dead and Alive: Essays

By Zadie Smith

One of the most impactful voices of our time takes a microscope to the modern world in this inspiring, incisive and insightful collection of essays. With candor and care, she cuts to the core of many of the pervading topics that dominate our collective consciousness.


The Art of Spending Money: Simple Choices for a Richer Life

By Morgan Housel

Money can be a tricky topic — especially if you don’t know what to do with it. Morgan Housel offers accessible and important tips for making the most of your wealth, no matter where you find yourself in life.

1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History--and How It Shattered a Nation

By Andrew Ross Sorkin

From one market crash to another, Andrew Ross Sorkin returns with an exacting look at the 1929 Wall Street collapse, outlining how and why such a catastrophe happened, and what we can learn from it in today’s volatile world.

Vagabond: A Memoir

By Tim Curry

Known for playing the demonic clown Pennywise, the flashy Dr. Frank-N-Furter and countless other fan-favorite characters, Tim Curry has portrayed a plethora of iconic characters across a variety of genres. But who is the man behind the clown? This memoir shares a glimpse into the intriguing life and career of the acting legend.


The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Harper Lee
Introduction Casey Cep

A brand-new collection of never-before-seen stories from an indelible voice in fiction. From the wilds of Alabama to the high-rises of New York City, this is Harper Lee like you’ve never seen her before.


Wreck: A Novel

By Catherine Newman

Peeling off the layers of family dynamics, Newman’s witty and moving story of love and loss casts a humorous light on life’s ups and downs and the acceptance that follows.  


Anthony Bourdain Reader

By Anthony Bourdain
Introduction Patrick Radden Keefe

A collection of his travels, reviews, reflections and musings, this is an essential guide to Anthony Bourdain’s remarkable life and work.


King Sorrow: A Novel

By Joe Hill

Unearthing the depths of Hill’s imagination, this fantastical tale delivers with a villainous dragon steering the ship. It’s a satisfying horror — with a side of romance — that plays out the pitfalls of the human condition.   


The Rose Field (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Book of Dust Series #3)

By Philip Pullman

Lyra and Malcolm are back on the trail towards uncovering the truth about Dust. This magically and scientifically entwined trilogy finds a brilliant and resounding conclusion that will speak to readers forever.


Dog Only Knows: The Dog Portraits of Alison Friend

By Alison Friend

Enter Alison Friend’s world of whimsy, where dogs can be whoever they want to be, like an expert Rubik’s Cube solver. The illustrator shares her paintings of various canine companions, each with their own unique quirks and habits in this delightful book. 


Last Rites

By Ozzy Osbourne

In this revealing new memoir, music legend Ozzy Osbourne does not hold back. The icon shares his unfiltered thoughts on his monumental life and career, detailing everything from his time in Black Sabbath to his explosive marriage and life in the public eye.


Tom's Crossing: A Novel

By Mark Z. Danielewski

A brand-new novel from a cult-favorite author known for his unconventional work. We can’t wait to see where Mark Z. Danielewski (House of Leaves) takes us next.


