Our April Picks Are Here!

L.S. Stratton

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.99

A reimagining of Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers On A Train, this domestic thriller is a study in truth lies, trust, and suspicion. Two women trying to help each other get out of unhappy marriages find themselves on a collision course with a catastrophic conclusion. Not So Perfect Strangers is an entertaining exploration of race and gender politics that will keep you guessing until the bitter end.

“What happens when two people are ‘mad as hell’ and aren’t going to take it anymore? What happens when they strike a deal? This taut thriller puts you in each of their shoes. Making the suspense twice the fun!” —Jules H, Mystery & Thriller Buyer