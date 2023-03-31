Our April Picks Are Here!
What is that sweet aroma? It must be this bouquet of freshly bloomed books — pick one up, give it a good sniff, and discover which might be your new favorite. Will it be a gripping domestic thriller, an atmospheric historical fantasy of fierce sisters and magic, a charming story about a misfit book club, a memoir exploring identity and family loyalty, a haunting novel about biracial sisters separated at birth, or a 19th-century adventure set in the swamps of Florida?
Our Monthly Mystery & Thriller Pick
Not So Perfect Strangers
Not So Perfect Strangers
A reimagining of Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers On A Train, this domestic thriller is a study in truth lies, trust, and suspicion. Two women trying to help each other get out of unhappy marriages find themselves on a collision course with a catastrophic conclusion. Not So Perfect Strangers is an entertaining exploration of race and gender politics that will keep you guessing until the bitter end.
“What happens when two people are ‘mad as hell’ and aren’t going to take it anymore? What happens when they strike a deal? This taut thriller puts you in each of their shoes. Making the suspense twice the fun!” —Jules H, Mystery & Thriller Buyer
Our Monthly Speculative Fiction Pick
The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill
The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill
As agriculture gave way to industry, the Fae were forgotten by those on Prospect Hill — but the Fairborn family remembers. In this atmospheric tale about magic, courage, and sacrifice, sisters must band together and make a bargain for freedom. The hidden cost is high, and the two will soon discover how far they’re willing to go to pay the price.
“This is an enchanting alternative history fantasy that beautifully weaves folklore with themes of ambition, societal expectations and feminine power.” —Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Fiction Pick
The Lonely Hearts Book Club
The Lonely Hearts Book Club
A small-town librarian looks forward to her daily repartee with an ever-grumpy elderly patron, so when he unexpectedly goes incommunicado, she sets out on a mission to bring a little bit of the library to him. Charming and cheerfully told, The Lonely Hearts Book Club reminds us that books are a perfect way to find each other — and ourselves.
“This big-hearted novel is a love-letter to readers and the books we hold dear. A quirky cast of characters, their unlikely friendships and witty literary asides — what more could a booklover ask for?” —Shannon D, Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Nonfiction Pick
Crying in H Mart (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Crying in H Mart (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Michelle Zauner’s way with words clearly doesn’t end with songwriting, though her talent as a lyricist is on full display in Crying in H Mart. This memoir — both intimate and broadly relatable — took the world by storm with its candid and profound exploration of identity, belonging, culinary traditions, and the push and pull between familial friction and loyalty.
“Zauner is an amazing songwriter and her writing chops are on full display in this often wistful memoir describing life as a rebellious youth trying to reconcile her Asian heritage in a very white Eugene, Oregon.” – Kat S, Music Buyer
Our Monthly Young Adult Pick
Mirror Girls
Mirror Girls
After a horrific crime, a pair of biracial twins — each unaware of the other — are separated for their own safety in this immersive and haunting novel. To grant their grandmother’s dying wish, the two reunite in the Deep South under the abhorrent oppression of Jim Crow laws and must work together to break a deadly curse. This empowering story of justice, civic action, and sororal love is a spine-tingling must-read.
“Historical fiction meets supernatural fantasy in this haunting story about twin sisters separated at birth, growing up during the height of the Civil Rights Movement.” —Stephanie P, YA Buyer
Our Monthly Young Reader Pick
Spineless
Spineless
Carl Hiaasen meets Lemony Snicket in this middle grade debut that is full of comedy, adventure, and a love of nature. Twelve-year-old Algie teams up with two friends to solve a mystery, break a curse, save a brand-new species they discovered, and escape death in silly and suspenseful page-turner.
“Fans of historical fiction, animals and science will be sure to enjoy this rollicking adventure.” —Stephanie P, Young Reader Buyer
