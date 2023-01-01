Our January Picks Are Here!

The weather might be frightful, but these books sure are delightful (and even sometimes frightful … we’re looking at you Road of Bones). So grab a book and lounge by the fire to travel on a haunted highway across the frozen tundra of Siberia, embark on a dangerous quest inspired by One Thousand and One Nights, spend your days on house arrest while cooking and making new friends in your building, be challenged to truly learn our history and the legacies that get passed on, join two ex-best friends in their outdoor survival course, and move to Washington and encounter a magical tiger from Korean folktales.

Our Monthly Mystery & Thriller Pick

Road of Bones: A Novel by Christopher Golden

"We weren't sure what to expect with Road of Bones, but within the first page we realized it was going to be way more than we bargained for. This is the PERFECT winter read combining suspense and horror for the novel you didn't know has been waiting for you. It's waiting for you." —Jules H, Mystery & Thriller Buyer

Our Monthly Speculative Fiction Pick

The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah

"This stunning fantasy debut sings with lyrical storytelling and lush world-building. Spun from traditional Middle Eastern folk tales, Abdullah has created something that feels both familiar and entirely new and exciting. The Stardust Thief is an epic adventure of ancient magic and found family." —Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer

Our Monthly Fiction Pick

Ms. Demeanor: A Novel by Elinor Lipman

"This witty story of love under house arrest is a delicious delight with an intriguing cast of characters, befuddling circumstances, and mouthwatering meals. The story of a nosy neighbor, the consequences of a night of pleasure under the stars, and the months following when two neighbors meet each other after both being placed on house arrest, Elinor Lipman tells a story of a woman conquering loneliness with new friends and hobbies without stepping foot outside her building." —Shannon D, Fiction Buyer

Our Monthly Nonfiction Pick

How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith

"A travelogue, a history, a quest, a warning and a call for a reckoning that the history of slavery is the history of our country, central and defining to who we we were and who we are, individually and collectively. In powerfully lyrical prose, Clint Smith challenges us to really learn our history, listen to our legacies, understand the recollections that "remain in the marrow of our bones," that travel through time and generations. A tour de force that will keep you engaged long past the last page." —Sallye L, Nonfiction Buyer

Our Monthly Young Adult Pick

Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert

"What happens when two ex-best friends sign up for the same outdoor survival course? Romance, of course. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute is a fresh, clever, rom-com about igniting a spark with the person who's been in front of you all along." —Stephanie P, YA Buyer

