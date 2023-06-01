Our June Picks Are Here!

Summer is just around the corner, and June brings the perfect weather for sitting out on the grass and reading amazing books. Our Monthly Picks build an exceptional TBR pile with a small-town thriller about a girl gone missing, a science-fiction novel about the intelligence of an octopus species, a touching story about dueling pianists reclaiming music for themselves, an account of a famous whiskey and the family legacy that surrounds it, a gothic fantasy about where the shadows meet their subjects, and an electrifying story about a girl whose hair has superpowers.

Our Monthly Mystery & Thriller Pick

A small Australian town is left reeling after the disappearance of a young girl in this psychological thriller. As a detective arrives to launch her investigation, Esther's best friend, Ronnie, is determined to bring her home. When their friend tells Ronnie that he saw Esther with a strange man by the creek, Ronnie feels hopeful but also begins to question why he didn't bring that information to the authorities. A police procedural exploring the things that tie people together, Dirt Creek is a masterful debut full of nuance and compassion.

“Dirt Creek is a mystery with all the tragedy of a Russell Banks novel. Where gossip and whispers are bales of hay thrown around a farm, and everyone’s got a match. In this ‘outback noir’ debut, all the adults are suspects, and they are as vulnerable as the children they’re charged to protect.” – Jules H, Mystery/Thriller Buyer

Our Monthly Speculative Fiction Pick

A Nebula Award Finalist, The Mountain in the Sea is an unforgettable story about a species of octopus with its own language and culture. When a marine biologist gets the opportunity of a lifetime to study the cephalopods, she travels to join DIANIMA — a transnational tech corporation — but as she tries to communicate with them, forces larger than her corporation aim to seize them for themselves. A dazzling debut about human impact on our ecosystem, Ray Nayler's book is a powerful and gripping story that will leave your mind racing.

“For those that gravitate towards the science in science fiction, this book will make you rethink everything you ever thought you knew about intelligence and sentience. This riveting debut is a first contact story, an eco-thriller, and a philosophical mediation on the nature of consciousness and what humankind will leave behind as its legacy.” — Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer

Our Monthly Fiction Pick

The perfect summer read, this debut follows two talented musicians on a dueling piano show as they reclaim their love of music. Prudence is a former child star, known for her prodigious piano talent, who stepped away from the spotlight when she was old enough to be independent. Alexei is an exhausted young Internet sensation with helicopter parents who care only about his playing. Their stories harmonize with one another as they change the composition and their ending, and The Second Ending is certain to strike a chord with music lovers.

“This big-hearted debut about music and its ability to heal proves that it’s never too late for a second chance. You can’t help but root for Prudence and Alexei. The Second Ending is a crescendo of joy.” — Lexie S, Fiction Buyer

Our Monthly Nonfiction Pick

Nothing about Pappyland has us on the rocks… we'll take it neat as we learn about the preservation of one family's legacy with Bourbon whiskey. In the wake of his father's death, Julian Van Winkle discovered hundreds of barrels from the family distillery that produced exceptional whiskey, being hailed as the best in the world. After those barrels, Julian — alongside Wright Thompson — worked to preserve the taste of Pappy for generations to come. A story of complicated legacy and honoring those who came before you, Pappyland is the perfect Father's Day gift for whiskey connoisseurs and anyone looking for a story of family, tradition, and the mythical histories we tell ourselves.

“You hardly need to be an expert in whiskey to fall in love with Julian Van Winkle and the wild and woolly world of Kentucky whiskey. But if you do like whiskey, it’s perfect. A soulfully written tale of family and authenticity; this story of fathers and sons, regional history and identity covers some deep territory, but doesn’t take itself too seriously.” — Kat S, Food Writing Buyer

Our Monthly Young Adult Pick

V. E. Schwab has long captured our hearts with her fantasies, and Gallant is our favorite thus far. When Olivia Prior receives a letter to return home to Gallant, she's surprised to find that her arrival is unexpected. Certain the house is hiding secrets, she starts seeking answers and stumbles on a place that both is and isn't Gallant. With answers about the things that have been the undoing of her family for generations, Olivia struggles with deciding where she truly belongs, feeling torn between the two worlds. A haunting fantasy, this is a brilliant tale of secrets and deadly bargains.

“Darkly eerie, and utterly evocative, Gallant is a gothic tale of a place where shadows meet light and death meets life. … This chilling novel is best read with the lights on (or off, if you dare).” – Steph P, Young Adult Buyer

Our Monthly Young Reader Pick

“For most of us, hair is just hair. But for Onyeka, her hair is the key to her psychokinetic powers. This thrilling story about a young British Nigerian girl coming into her powers as a Solari is perfect for fans of Amari and the Night Brothers and Skandar and the Unicorn Thief.” — Steph P, Young Reader Buyer