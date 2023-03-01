Our March Picks Are Here!
March is certain to be memorable, ushering in our monthly picks filled with the marvelous M’s — mythology, magic, math, and murder. Settle in with a traditional tale retold, a spellbinding adventure of a woman caught between two worlds, a sibling duo that will warm your heart, an inquiry into the skeleton and what it can reveal in forensic investigations, a feminist sci-fi twist on Chinese history, and a witty tale that pays homage to the Arthurian legend. March might make us descend into madness with these brilliant books.
Our Monthly Mystery & Thriller Pick
The Hidden
The Hidden
It’s not The Hidden anymore because we found it! This mystery/thriller will keep you hooked with a fast-paced and suspenseful story that delivers a modern twist on Celtic mythology. Confronted by the past, Joanna is forced to make the decision between her career and her estranged daughter. This gripping and unforgettable story will draw readers in and won’t let them go.
“It’s beautiful, touching, and at times, unnerving.” —Jules H, Mystery & Thriller Buyer
Our Monthly Speculative Fiction Pick
The Magician's Daughter
The Magician's Daughter
Read carefully, you don’t want to miss the enchantment and adventure tucked within the pages of The Magician’s Daughter. This book will put you under its spell as it tells of a young woman caught in between two worlds. With more than tricks up her sleeve, H.G. Parry penned a brilliant fantasy perfect for fans of Diana Wynne Jones and The Ten Thousand Doors of January.
“A lush and lyrical historical fantasy that’s filled with humor, wit, great characters, and dreamy writing.” —Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Fiction Pick
The Theory of (Not Quite) Everything
The Theory of (Not Quite) Everything
Our hypothesis is that you’ll adore The Theory of (Not Quite) Everything by Kara Gnodde. Siblings and housemates Art and Mimi Brotherton are bonded by the death of their parents, so when Mimi asks her mathematical genius brother to help find love, he agrees – if she’ll use a strict mathematical principle. But A Romantic Endeavor minus A Brother’s Trust equals A Strained Relationship. Uplifting and tender, Kara Gnodde’s debut has the formula to our hearts.
“Part rom-com, part family drama, and all heart — this book will lift your spirits and make you see love from a different angle.” —Shannon D, Fiction Buyer
Our Monthly Nonfiction Pick
Written in Bone: Hidden Stories in What We Leave Behind
Written in Bone: Hidden Stories in What We Leave Behind
If you love Mary Roach, Caitlin Doughty or Sue Black’s previous book All That Remains, Written in Bone is your next must-read. Awarded the coveted Gold Dagger for Nonfiction by the Crime Writers’ Association, this title focuses on examination of the human skeleton and the secrets it can reveal during investigations. Satisfy your morbid curiosity with this more-than-bare-bones look into forensic studies.
“It’s a treat for fans of CSI shows, murder mysteries, and crime thrillers.” – Jules H, True Crime Buyer
Our Monthly Young Adult Pick
Iron Widow
Iron Widow
Vibrant and action-packed, Iron Widow is a feminist sci-fi twist on Chinese history. We’ve been fans of this book since it was released; Iron Widow was the YA Winner of our Children’s and YA Book Awards in 2022. Xiran Jay Zhao provides a heroine we can all root for. Zetian was born to die – but with her wit, courage and determination she fights to force her society to change its cruel treatment of women. Action-packed and thrilling, this novel is one you must have on your shelves.
“Iron Widow is a richly imagined, nonstop alien adventure that is truly unlike anything we’ve ever read.” —Stephanie P, YA Buyer
Our Monthly Young Reader Pick
The Witch, the Sword, and the Cursed Knights
The Witch, the Sword, and the Cursed Knights
Adventure arrives in full force with this witty tale of two kids drafted to serve as knights of King Arthur’s Legendary Round Table. The Witch, the Sword, and the Cursed Knights was one of our Young Reader finalists in our 2022 Children’s and YA Book Awards, and we’re certain that Ellie and Caedmon’s underdog story will delight readers!
“This imaginative spin on Arthurian legend creates a wholly captivating tale.” —Stephanie P, Young Reader Buyer
