Our March Picks Are Here!

H. G. Parry

Read carefully, you don’t want to miss the enchantment and adventure tucked within the pages of The Magician’s Daughter. This book will put you under its spell as it tells of a young woman caught in between two worlds. With more than tricks up her sleeve, H.G. Parry penned a brilliant fantasy perfect for fans of Diana Wynne Jones and The Ten Thousand Doors of January.

“A lush and lyrical historical fantasy that’s filled with humor, wit, great characters, and dreamy writing.” —Kat S, Speculative Fiction Buyer