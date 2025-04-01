Our Monthly Picks April 2025
We know you’re keeping an eye out for tricks today — but don’t be fooled, our brand-new Monthly Picks are prank-free. From a sleuth-tastic whodunit to a time traveling romance, a beloved B&N Book of the Year finally out in paperback to a charming story of a typewriter with a whole lot to say, ride out April’s showers with these great reads.
Lessons in Chemistry (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Lessons in Chemistry (B&N Exclusive Edition)
All’s fair in love and chemistry. It’s 1960s California and there are certain things that women just don’t do. When scientist Elizabeth Zott finds herself the host of a television cooking show, she kicks off a revolution that does more than just challenge the status quo. You will fall in love with the cast of characters in this dazzling debut.
How to Solve Your Own Murder: A Novel
How to Solve Your Own Murder: A Novel
Fans of Richard Osman and Nita Prose, meet Kristin Perrin and her new feel-good whodunit. Amateur sleuthing, a quiet village, a stately home — and another book on the way. What’s not to love?
The Ministry of Time: A Novel
The Ministry of Time: A Novel
A time-traveling romance and a high-stakes spy thriller all in one? We’re in. Escapist and relatable, poignant and funny, this genre-bending novel is firing on all storytelling cylinders and is a terrific pleasure to read.
Becoming Earth: A Journey Through the Hidden Wonders that Bring Our Planet to Life
By Ferris Jabr
Becoming Earth: A Journey Through the Hidden Wonders that Bring Our Planet to Life
By Ferris Jabr
What’s the first thing you think of when you think of our planet? Be prepared to reconsider everything you think, know or believe to be true, thanks to this engaging and thoughtful new look at our world.
The Revenant Games (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Revenant Games (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Built around a deadly competition and featuring witches and vampires, this thrilling fantasy will get your heart pounding, both for the action and for the vampire romance. This story sizzles with all the tropes you love in the genre.
Olivetti
Olivetti
A heartwarming adventure chock-full of mystery, history and an unlikely character — a typewriter. This unexpected tale is right in line with stories like Hotel Balzaar and The Eyes and the Impossible.
