Our Monthly Picks January 2024
You did it! The presents were wrapped, festive meals made, carols sung and parties thrown. Or you successfully hid out from all of that kerfuffle — either way, we hope your holidays were what you wanted them to be. But it’s the start of a new year, so why not celebrate with new reading goals? Paperbacks are perfect when you’re looking to try a type of book that’s new to you, or recommended by a bookseller pal. Here are our latest favorites, all new in paperback, our monthly picks for January 2024.
Paperback $17.99
This Other Eden
This Other Eden
By Paul Harding
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
A finalist for both the National Book Award and the Booker Prize, this stunning novel—based on actual historical events—will leave readers breathless with its gorgeous prose and unforgettable characters. Harding brings Apple Island to life with his lush descriptions; this place, this story will live on in readers’ minds for years to come.
A finalist for both the National Book Award and the Booker Prize, this stunning novel—based on actual historical events—will leave readers breathless with its gorgeous prose and unforgettable characters. Harding brings Apple Island to life with his lush descriptions; this place, this story will live on in readers’ minds for years to come.
Paperback $20.00
Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know
Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know
By Adam Grant
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
An important book that will teach you how to reassess your own belief system while engaging with others and encouraging them to do the same. It’s a difficult thing to do, but with Adam Grant’s guidance, it can get a bit easier.
An important book that will teach you how to reassess your own belief system while engaging with others and encouraging them to do the same. It’s a difficult thing to do, but with Adam Grant’s guidance, it can get a bit easier.
Paperback $18.00
White Cat, Black Dog
White Cat, Black Dog
By
Kelly Link
Illustrator Shaun Tan
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Kelly Link is a master of the short story, and this is just another display of that mastery. Ranging from unexpected fairy realms to weed dispensaries run by cats, Link yet again reminds readers that when wielded as well as she wields it, weird is a very powerful and very enjoyable tool.
Kelly Link is a master of the short story, and this is just another display of that mastery. Ranging from unexpected fairy realms to weed dispensaries run by cats, Link yet again reminds readers that when wielded as well as she wields it, weird is a very powerful and very enjoyable tool.
Paperback $18.00
All Good People Here: A Novel
All Good People Here: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Armchair detectives, this book has your name on it. Disappearances, unsolved murders, justice — this thriller has it all. As with a true crime podcast, there’s no lack of wanting to hear and read such stories. Unpleasant, likely so, but when well written, as is the case of All Good People Here, we are allowed to skate that line of imagination and reality. Because don’t all of us just really want it to work out in the end?
Meet Ashley and her co-author, Alex Kiester, later this month on our Poured Over podcast, available wherever you listen to podcasts or on B&N’s YouTube channel.
Armchair detectives, this book has your name on it. Disappearances, unsolved murders, justice — this thriller has it all. As with a true crime podcast, there’s no lack of wanting to hear and read such stories. Unpleasant, likely so, but when well written, as is the case of All Good People Here, we are allowed to skate that line of imagination and reality. Because don’t all of us just really want it to work out in the end?
Meet Ashley and her co-author, Alex Kiester, later this month on our Poured Over podcast, available wherever you listen to podcasts or on B&N’s YouTube channel.
Paperback $11.99
That's Not My Name
That's Not My Name
By Megan Lally
In Stock Online
Paperback $11.99
Fans of Five Total Strangers and 14 Ways To Die will find a similarly propulsive thriller in That’s Not My Name. This is a page-turning YA about a teen trying to remember who she is, all while the situation around her spirals. It’s gripping, it’s quick, it’s a certified rollercoaster.
Fans of Five Total Strangers and 14 Ways To Die will find a similarly propulsive thriller in That’s Not My Name. This is a page-turning YA about a teen trying to remember who she is, all while the situation around her spirals. It’s gripping, it’s quick, it’s a certified rollercoaster.
Hardcover $17.99
The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels
The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels
By
Beth Lincoln
Illustrator Claire Powell
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
A delightfully quirky story of wordplay and mystery by Beth Lincoln, this book celebrates individuality and is certain to become an instant classic as soon as readers meet the Swift family. A sparkling debut, The Swifts is the perfect read for fans of Lemony Snicket, Roald Dahl, and The Mysterious Benedict Society, full of mischief, mayhem, and mystery.
A delightfully quirky story of wordplay and mystery by Beth Lincoln, this book celebrates individuality and is certain to become an instant classic as soon as readers meet the Swift family. A sparkling debut, The Swifts is the perfect read for fans of Lemony Snicket, Roald Dahl, and The Mysterious Benedict Society, full of mischief, mayhem, and mystery.