B&N Reads, Must Reads, Our Monthly Picks

Our Monthly Picks January 2024

By Jess Lane / January 1, 2024 at 1:08 am

You did it! The presents were wrapped, festive meals made, carols sung and parties thrown. Or you successfully hid out from all of that kerfuffle — either way, we hope your holidays were what you wanted them to be. But it’s the start of a new year, so why not celebrate with new reading goals? Paperbacks are perfect when you’re looking to try a type of book that’s new to you, or recommended by a bookseller pal. Here are our latest favorites, all new in paperback, our monthly picks for January 2024.

This Other Eden

Paperback $17.99

This Other Eden

This Other Eden

By Paul Harding

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99

A finalist for both the National Book Award and the Booker Prize, this stunning novel—based on actual historical events—will leave readers breathless with its gorgeous prose and unforgettable characters. Harding brings Apple Island to life with his lush descriptions; this place, this story will live on in readers’ minds for years to come.

Meet Paul on our Poured Over podcast.

A finalist for both the National Book Award and the Booker Prize, this stunning novel—based on actual historical events—will leave readers breathless with its gorgeous prose and unforgettable characters. Harding brings Apple Island to life with his lush descriptions; this place, this story will live on in readers’ minds for years to come.

Meet Paul on our Poured Over podcast.

Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know

Paperback $20.00

Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know

Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know

By Adam Grant

In Stock Online

Paperback $20.00

An important book that will teach you how to reassess your own belief system while engaging with others and encouraging them to do the same. It’s a difficult thing to do, but with Adam Grant’s guidance, it can get a bit easier.

An important book that will teach you how to reassess your own belief system while engaging with others and encouraging them to do the same. It’s a difficult thing to do, but with Adam Grant’s guidance, it can get a bit easier.

White Cat, Black Dog

Paperback $18.00

White Cat, Black Dog

White Cat, Black Dog

By Kelly Link
Illustrator Shaun Tan

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

Kelly Link is a master of the short story, and this is just another display of that mastery. Ranging from unexpected fairy realms to weed dispensaries run by cats, Link yet again reminds readers that when wielded as well as she wields it, weird is a very powerful and very enjoyable tool.

Kelly Link is a master of the short story, and this is just another display of that mastery. Ranging from unexpected fairy realms to weed dispensaries run by cats, Link yet again reminds readers that when wielded as well as she wields it, weird is a very powerful and very enjoyable tool.

All Good People Here: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

All Good People Here: A Novel

All Good People Here: A Novel

By Ashley Flowers

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

Armchair detectives, this book has your name on it. Disappearances, unsolved murders, justice — this thriller has it all. As with a true crime podcast, there’s no lack of wanting to hear and read such stories. Unpleasant, likely so, but when well written, as is the case of All Good People Here, we are allowed to skate that line of imagination and reality. Because don’t all of us just really want it to work out in the end?

Meet Ashley and her co-author, Alex Kiester, later this month on our Poured Over podcast, available wherever you listen to podcasts or on B&N’s YouTube channel.

Armchair detectives, this book has your name on it. Disappearances, unsolved murders, justice — this thriller has it all. As with a true crime podcast, there’s no lack of wanting to hear and read such stories. Unpleasant, likely so, but when well written, as is the case of All Good People Here, we are allowed to skate that line of imagination and reality. Because don’t all of us just really want it to work out in the end?

Meet Ashley and her co-author, Alex Kiester, later this month on our Poured Over podcast, available wherever you listen to podcasts or on B&N’s YouTube channel.

That's Not My Name

Paperback $11.99

That's Not My Name

That's Not My Name

By Megan Lally

In Stock Online

Paperback $11.99

Fans of Five Total Strangers and 14 Ways To Die will find a similarly propulsive thriller in That’s Not My Name. This is a page-turning YA about a teen trying to remember who she is, all while the situation around her spirals. It’s gripping, it’s quick, it’s a certified rollercoaster.

Fans of Five Total Strangers and 14 Ways To Die will find a similarly propulsive thriller in That’s Not My Name. This is a page-turning YA about a teen trying to remember who she is, all while the situation around her spirals. It’s gripping, it’s quick, it’s a certified rollercoaster.

The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels

Hardcover $17.99

The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels

The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels

By Beth Lincoln
Illustrator Claire Powell

In Stock Online

Hardcover $17.99

A delightfully quirky story of wordplay and mystery by Beth Lincoln, this book celebrates individuality and is certain to become an instant classic as soon as readers meet the Swift family. A sparkling debut, The Swifts is the perfect read for fans of Lemony Snicket, Roald Dahl, and The Mysterious Benedict Society, full of mischief, mayhem, and mystery.

A delightfully quirky story of wordplay and mystery by Beth Lincoln, this book celebrates individuality and is certain to become an instant classic as soon as readers meet the Swift family. A sparkling debut, The Swifts is the perfect read for fans of Lemony Snicket, Roald Dahl, and The Mysterious Benedict Society, full of mischief, mayhem, and mystery.