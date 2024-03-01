Our Monthly Picks March 2024

By Mark Dawidziak

Of all the unsolved mysteries out there, Edgar Allan Poe’s death continues to bewilder more than most. Mark Dawidziak parallels the mysteries of Poe’s death with the those of his life, and how they inform each other. This narrative is fresh and new, a unique perspective on a subject that never gets old.