Our Monthly Picks March 2024
With March comes bright colors, fragrant flowers and our brand new must-reads. From an unforgettable story of family set in Appalachia to a genre-defying speculative fiction, an essential guide to an American literary icon and a chilling (and award-winning) thriller, these picks will pair nicely with your picnic blankets and outdoor charcuterie boards. In between St. Patrick’s Day parties and Easter plans, these books will accompany you through all of March’s madness.
Paperback $18.00
Take What You Need: A Novel
By Idra Novey
In Stock Online
A remarkable story of home and family, coming of age and making art. Idra Novey is a joy to read, even when she’s writing about change and loss; this is, ultimately, a hopeful novel about finding our way in the world. Perfect for fans of Mercury by Amy Jo Burns.
Paperback $19.00
Weyward: A Novel
By Emilia Hart
In Stock Online
Three women, connected across centuries by blood and magic, forge paths of their own — reclaiming their natural power from those who seek to repress them. A magical, atmospheric tale for readers of Sarah Perry and Kate Morton.
Paperback $19.00
A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe
In Stock Online
Of all the unsolved mysteries out there, Edgar Allan Poe’s death continues to bewilder more than most. Mark Dawidziak parallels the mysteries of Poe’s death with the those of his life, and how they inform each other. This narrative is fresh and new, a unique perspective on a subject that never gets old.
Paperback $17.99
Please See Us
In Stock Online
This elevated psychological thriller got lost in the shuffle of 2020, and despite winning an Edgar Award, never got the attention it deserved. Suspenseful, articulate, smart, original, and deeply moving — it’s everything we want out of this kind of story.
Paperback $15.99
Compass and Blade
In Stock Online
The first in an exciting trilogy, Compass and Blade delivers mysterious siren magic, a swoony love triangle, and plenty of danger, secrets and betrayal. With a vibrant setting that comes to life on the page, this is an addictive read and a welcome addition to the romantasy stage.
Paperback $9.99
A Rover's Story
In Stock Online
Fans of The Wild Robot are sure to enjoy this poignant read about Resilience, an aptly named Mars rover that begins to develop very human-like emotions on its journey around Mars.
