B&N Reads, Our Monthly Picks

Our Monthly Picks May 2024

By Isabelle McConville / May 1, 2024 at 1:05 am

As we all head into May welcoming the warmth and trying to keep those seasonal allergies at bay, there’s a brand-new lineup of Our Monthly Picks worthy of your attention. Whether you’re looking to get your sleuth on, beat the heat with a London-based fantasy, or get lost in a twisty dark academia novel, there’s something here for everyone. Sure-to-please picks for moms and grads, and books we’ll love to toss in a tote on the way to a Memorial Day bonfire, May is guaranteed to be full of great reads.

Murdle: Volume 1: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

Murdle: Volume 1: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

Murdle: Volume 1: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

By G. T. Karber

Paperback $16.00

Murdle: Volume 2: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

Murdle: Volume 2: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

Murdle: Volume 2: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

By G. T. Karber

Paperback $16.00

Murdle: Volume 3: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

Murdle: Volume 3: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

Murdle: Volume 3: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction

By G. T. Karber

Paperback $18.00

Here are murder mystery brain teasers to bring out your inner Columbo! Use your deductive reasoning to figure out the solutions to these head-scratching puzzles (raincoat and cigar not included).

Within Arm's Reach: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

Within Arm's Reach: A Novel

Within Arm's Reach: A Novel

By Ann Napolitano

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

Fans of Alice McDermott and Ann Patchett — we have a must-read for you. From the award-winning author of Hello Beautiful and Dear Edward, this is the debut novel that put her on the map.

Fans of Alice McDermott and Ann Patchett — we have a must-read for you. From the award-winning author of Hello Beautiful and Dear Edward, this is the debut novel that put her on the map.

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide

Paperback $18.99

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide

Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide

By Rupert Holmes

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

We’ve all dreamed of exacting revenge on our mortal enemies — whether it be your boss, neighbor, or that one guy who always cuts you in line at the deli — and this is a world where those dreams become reality. Perfect for fans of The Thursday Murder Club and Anthony Horowitz.

We’ve all dreamed of exacting revenge on our mortal enemies — whether it be your boss, neighbor, or that one guy who always cuts you in line at the deli — and this is a world where those dreams become reality. Perfect for fans of The Thursday Murder Club and Anthony Horowitz.

The London Séance Society

Paperback $18.99

The London Séance Society

The London Séance Society

By Sarah Penner

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

If you loved The Lost Apothecary as much as we did, you’ll devour Sarah Penner’s newest novel, where mystery and the supernatural collide under a layer of swirling London fog.

If you loved The Lost Apothecary as much as we did, you’ll devour Sarah Penner’s newest novel, where mystery and the supernatural collide under a layer of swirling London fog.

Their Vicious Games

Paperback $12.99

Their Vicious Games

Their Vicious Games

By Joelle Wellington

In Stock Online

Paperback $12.99

The Hunger Games meets Ace of Spades in Their Vicious Games, an electrifying debut thriller about a deadly competition at an elite private school where the stakes aren’t just high — they’re life or death. Joelle Wellington’s captivating prose will have readers gripping their seats until the very end.

The Hunger Games meets Ace of Spades in Their Vicious Games, an electrifying debut thriller about a deadly competition at an elite private school where the stakes aren’t just high — they’re life or death. Joelle Wellington’s captivating prose will have readers gripping their seats until the very end.

Greenwild: The World Behind the Door

Paperback $8.09 $8.99

Greenwild: The World Behind the Door

Greenwild: The World Behind the Door

By Pari Thomson

In Stock Online

Paperback $8.09 $8.99

The Secret Garden meets A Wrinkle in Time in this new fantasy series set in a lush secret paradise teeming with magical plants, mystery and adventure.

The Secret Garden meets A Wrinkle in Time in this new fantasy series set in a lush secret paradise teeming with magical plants, mystery and adventure.