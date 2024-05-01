Our Monthly Picks May 2024
As we all head into May welcoming the warmth and trying to keep those seasonal allergies at bay, there’s a brand-new lineup of Our Monthly Picks worthy of your attention. Whether you’re looking to get your sleuth on, beat the heat with a London-based fantasy, or get lost in a twisty dark academia novel, there’s something here for everyone. Sure-to-please picks for moms and grads, and books we’ll love to toss in a tote on the way to a Memorial Day bonfire, May is guaranteed to be full of great reads.
Murdle: Volume 1: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction
Murdle: Volume 2: 100 Elementary to Impossible Mysteries to Solve Using Logic, Skill, and the Power of Deduction
Here are murder mystery brain teasers to bring out your inner Columbo! Use your deductive reasoning to figure out the solutions to these head-scratching puzzles (raincoat and cigar not included).
Paperback $18.00
Within Arm's Reach: A Novel
Fans of Alice McDermott and Ann Patchett — we have a must-read for you. From the award-winning author of Hello Beautiful and Dear Edward, this is the debut novel that put her on the map.
Paperback $18.99
Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide
We’ve all dreamed of exacting revenge on our mortal enemies — whether it be your boss, neighbor, or that one guy who always cuts you in line at the deli — and this is a world where those dreams become reality. Perfect for fans of The Thursday Murder Club and Anthony Horowitz.
The London Séance Society
By Sarah Penner
If you loved The Lost Apothecary as much as we did, you’ll devour Sarah Penner’s newest novel, where mystery and the supernatural collide under a layer of swirling London fog.
Their Vicious Games
The Hunger Games meets Ace of Spades in Their Vicious Games, an electrifying debut thriller about a deadly competition at an elite private school where the stakes aren’t just high — they’re life or death. Joelle Wellington’s captivating prose will have readers gripping their seats until the very end.
Greenwild: The World Behind the Door
By Pari Thomson
The Secret Garden meets A Wrinkle in Time in this new fantasy series set in a lush secret paradise teeming with magical plants, mystery and adventure.
