Our Monthly Picks October 2025
New month, new books — our October monthly picks are here. Craving a little mystery and adventure, drama or a fascinating nonfiction read? Whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered. From an atmospheric whodunit and a moving historical fantasy to a gripping domestic drama and a fairytale romance, there are new stories waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re searching for a transformative guide or a new young reader favorite, you’ll find it here.
The Mad Wife: A Novel
She tries to be the perfect wife, but life has other plans. When the lines between truth and imagination start to blur, one woman must come to terms with the reality of her seemingly perfect suburban existence in this gripping domestic drama.
Dead Man Blues: A Novel
By S. D. House
This atmospheric whodunit, perfect for lovers of crime stories with emotional depth, delivers the secrets, the clues and the blues. When a double murder strikes a small Southern community, a pair of unlikely allies works to unravel the deadly mystery.
A Song to Drown Rivers: A Novel
By Ann Liang
In this moving historical fantasy retelling of an ancient Chinese legend, a young woman harnesses the power of her own mesmerizing beauty to protect her family. Little does she know that she’ll be swept into a dangerous romance.
Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection
If you’re struggling to connect more effectively, this is the book for you. Charles Duhigg expertly examines how to understand others and be better understood. Backed by an impressive array of case studies, get ready to deepen your connections.
The Thirteenth Child
A fairytale romance with an edge, The Thirteenth Child is a story of actions and consequences, life and death, and the magic of love. It’s haunting and heartwarming tale perfect for fans of The Cruel Prince and A Study in Drowning.
The Sherlock Society
By James Ponti
There’s a conspiracy afoot! And few, if any, are as prepared to sort it out as the Sherlock Society. Action and humor collide in this clever mystery, great for modern readers looking to rediscover the magic of Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys.
