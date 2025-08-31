Our Monthly Picks September 2025

September is here, bringing a fresh batch of monthly picks waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re in the mood for a moving tale of surrender, a sharp novel with a touch of magic, or a lyrically-woven pet memoir, these books are worth your time. From Russian spies and vampires to dragons and dark magic, our hand-selected list of monthly picks for September has something to read for everyone.

Paperback $18.00 When the Cranes Fly South: A Novel When the Cranes Fly South: A Novel By Lisa Ridzén

Translator Alice Menzies
Paperback $18.00
The life he once knew flashes before his eyes, as Bo grapples with having to surrender his independence. This is a moving story about growing old, connecting with family and accepting the inevitable.

Paperback $18.00 Lost Souls Meet Under a Full Moon: A Novel Lost Souls Meet Under a Full Moon: A Novel By Mizuki Tsujimura

Translator Yuki Tejima
Paperback $18.00
A young man known as the "Go-Between" helps bridge the complex gap between life and death by arranging meetings between the living and the deceased in this sharp, fantastical story about loss, closure and the afterlife.

Paperback $18.99
In a job this unforgiving, friendship can't last. Six secret agents have survived the unspeakable together, as both friends and enemies, and now their next targets will be their toughest yet — each other.

Paperback $22.95
Oscar, a sheepdog abandoned on the hills of Ireland, forms an unexpected bond with a grieving writer who seeks to understand him. Speckled with lush imagery, this story is a powerful reflection on loss, healing and finding connection in a furry companion.

Paperback $12.99
Dark academia. The undead. An orphaned heiress. An irresistible vampire tale steeped in mystery rooted in Ethiopian lore ensues. Brimming with enemies-to-lovers tension, family secrets and dark magic, it's a sharp-edged story that packs bite.

Paperback $11.99 Impossible Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition) Impossible Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Katherine Rundell

Illustrator Ashley Mackenzie
Paperback $11.99
This beautiful new exclusive edition of Barnes & Noble's 2024 Children's Book of The Year will delight young readers eager to head back into Katherine Rundell's mythical world of rare magical creatures and unexpected adventures.