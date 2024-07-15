Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books August 2024

August doesn’t just have to mean the last days of summer vacation. With the sequel to the overall winner of our 2023 Children’s and YA Book Awards almost here, a picture book from the author that gave crayons a voice and other exciting new worlds to dive into — brand-new hijinks and hubbub await.

The cast of Swifts has grown, despite the growing list of dead bodies. And, more good news, all the fun wordplay is back, along with Shenanigan's shenanigans.

After giggling along to The Day the Crayons Quit, we're thrilled to meet Dictionary — an ambitious book with a story to tell.

The sequel to a beloved tale, 28 years later. Frindle has been a classroom staple for years and we're so excited to jump back into the mind of Andrew Clements and the illustrations from Caldecott award-winner Brian Selznick.

The action is unstoppable and the stakes are world-wide — Amari and her friends have to team up to find magical items in this whirlwind adventure, from the author of Amari and the Night Visitors, the overall winner of our 2021 Children's and YA Book Awards.

Phone home! This laugh-out-loud story teaches kids the importance of acceptance — and will have them peeking at the night sky for flying saucers.

New from the maven of the modern fable, this clever novella is the first in a planned trilogy. This is a story about the power of stories — not only to entertain, but to help us find connection, belonging and purpose.

The magic of Hannukah is threatened by a menacing demon in this charming adventure tale rooted in Jewish folklore.

History comes to life in this unique story of standing up for what's right and learning from the past.