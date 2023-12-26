Our Most Anticipated Kids Books of January 2024

Is there anything more fun that taking a young person to the bookstore and watching them pick out a book they love with their very own gift card? We’re head over heels for these delightful new picture books, including new editions of classics you grew up with and unputdownable books about all kinds of kids and their experiences — some comic, some with big hearts, some with both on the same page. We think you’ll enjoy these books as much as the members of your short set will. Happy reading!

Don't Trust Cats: Life Lessons from Chip the Dog Don't Trust Cats: Life Lessons from Chip the Dog By Dev Petty

Illustrator Mike Boldt
Chip the Dog is back with more invaluable life advice. First, it was a necessary reminder not to eat bees, now it's an equally necessary Don't Trust Cats. With humor that will resonate with dog and cat lovers alike, this is a joy to read and re-read.

The Hare-Shaped Hole The Hare-Shaped Hole By John Dougherty

Illustrator Thomas Docherty
The kind of picture book that breaks you down and puts you back together better than before, this is the perfect narrative for engaging young minds about grief and loss. With gorgeous illustrations to bring the delicate subject to life, it's a masterclass in emotional resonance for young audiences.

Grumpy Monkey Spring Fever Grumpy Monkey Spring Fever By Suzanne Lang

Illustrator Max Lang
Your favorite Grumpy Monkey, Jim Panzee, is back with guaranteed big laughs. With the delicious combination of text and art that tells a romp of a tale, this is another addition to the favorite series that never stops being entertaining.

Richard Scarry's Cars and Trucks and Things That Go: 50th Anniversary Edition Richard Scarry's Cars and Trucks and Things That Go: 50th Anniversary Edition By Richard Scarry

Illustrator Richard Scarry
Celebrating 50 years of inspiring young readers, this is the perfect book for anyone who can't get enough cars, trucks and anything that goes. Full of actual vehicles you'll see every day, as well as vehicles that you'll hopefully never see, this is a hilarious and engaging illustrated compendium for growing young minds.

Slugfest Slugfest By Gordon Korman
Well-known and well-loved, Gordon Korman's back with a classic underdog story chock full of so much heart it'll leave even the stoutest feeling warm and understood. This is all about kids banding together and finding common ground, with a steady supply of hilarity, of course.

Sweet Valley Twins: Choosing Sides: (A Graphic Novel) Sweet Valley Twins: Choosing Sides: (A Graphic Novel) By Francine Pascal

Illustrator Claudia Aguirre

Adapted by Nicole Andelfinger
It doesn't get more 80s than Sweet Valley, and with nostalgia all the rage, there's no better time for this graphic adaptation bringing classic characters back to life. This is number three in the series, so be sure to stock up on the first two also!

The Misfits #1: A Royal Conundrum The Misfits #1: A Royal Conundrum By Lisa Yee

Illustrator Dan Santat
If you are one of the multitudes who has ever felt like an outsider, then let industry pros Lisa Yee and Dan Santat bring that experience to life. Turning the misfits into kid superheroes, this ragtag ensemble cast is impossible not to fall in love with. And it's only the first in the series!

Break Break By Kayla Miller

Illustrator Kayla Miller
Olive is back, and as you've come to expect in the series, she continues to effectively engage in relevant social issues such as growing up in a divorced household, navigating difficult relationships and learning forgiveness. With pastel palette illustrations that only deepen the impression, it's the perfect time to get reacquainted with Kayla Miller's series.

Alterations Alterations By Ray Xu
That perfect combination of humorous and heartfelt, Alterations is the story of a family caught in between cultures and generations. At its heart a tale of the immigrant experience, there are layers of fun and meaning packed together to form one deeply human narrative.