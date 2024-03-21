Our Most Anticipated YA Books April 2024
Calling all fans of young adult fantasy, thrillers and more! We have another round up of required reading for your #TBR this April. While listening to all the new music from our favorite artists (Beyoncé and Taylor Swift only 3 weeks apart!?), you know you’ll want a few new reads — and some of your old favorites now in paperback — in between those vinyl flips.
Hardcover
Otherworldly
By F.T. Lukens
What if you meet someone who challenges everything you thought you knew? We love F.T. Lukens, and here they’re giving us a paranormal tale of two unlikely friends who go on an adventure and discover a new perspective on the world around them — and each other.
Your Blood, My Bones (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Pick)
By Kelly Andrew
A fresh magic system, a stunning fantastical world and just the right combination of scares and romance (dynamic characters! Meaningful relationships!) make this an incredible adventure with so much to love.
The One That Got Away with Murder
By Trish Lundy
New boyfriend? Check. New School? Check. Running from your past? Check. New boyfriend might be plotting to kill you…time to make some tough choices.
Hearts Still Beating
If you (like us) saw Warm Bodies for the underrated masterpiece it is, we have the book for you. Love conquers all — even death — in this apocalyptic tale that holds a mirror to the monsters around us, on and off the page.
A Venom Dark and Sweet (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Judy I. Lin
The stunning conclusion to the Book of Tea duology, A Venom Dark and Sweet will steep readers in its pages full of magic as the journey to save the kingdom of Dàxi amidst invaders and as visions of war and bloodshed fill Ning’s nightmares.
A Magic Steeped in Poison (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Judy I. Lin
The only thing better than tea is magical tea. Judy I. Lin brews an exquisite new world in this story of family, redemption and love perfect for fans of Stephanie Garber and Chloe Gong.
Taming 7
By Chloe Walsh
The newest installment in the Boys of Tommen series is here — and it’s just as enticing. When two of Tommen’s cheeriest characters are forced to come to terms with hard truths they’ll have to lean on each other and discover their not-so-secret feelings for one another.
Song of the Six Realms (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Judy I. Lin
A captivating slow-burn romance + a deadly stage packed with monsters and demons + undiscovered magic powers = a refreshing new fantasy world to sweep you away.
The Reappearance of Rachel Price (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A search for truth that’s riddled with secrets, lies, and family ties. This pulse-pounding, twisted mystery with satiate even the most ravenous of readers, as only Holly Jackson can.
A Whisper in the Walls
High fantasy and dueling family houses collide in Scott Reintgen’s sequel to the pulse-pounding A Door in the Dark. Think Game of Thrones meets dark academia.
Powerful: A Powerless Story (B&N Exclusive Edition)
We loved the magical world of Powerless — and now we get to dive right back in with one of our favorite characters. A mysterious and handsome stranger, a deadly competition and a twisty story make this series hard to beat.
Their Vicious Games
The Hunger Games meets Ace of Spades in These Vicious Games, an electrifying debut thriller about a deadly competition at an elite private school where the stakes aren’t just high — they’re life or death. Joelle Wellington’s captivating prose will have readers gripping their seats until the very end.
The Lilies (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A propulsive dark academia mystery with a touch of the otherworldly that sits nicely next to The Legacies. Grab a friend and get started on your conspiracy chart because this story never lets up.
