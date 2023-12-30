Page to Screen Adaptations Coming in 2024
Everyone has feelings about film and TV adaptations of their favorite books, good or bad, binge-watch or hate-watch (you know you’ve done it). We’re in the screen-adaptations-bring-new-readers-to-books camp (American Fiction! The Color Purple! The Boys in the Boat!) and 2023 saw some fresh new takes on books we love like Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam, the Percy Jackson series by Rick Riordan or The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins. From big screens to little screens, some great books are leaping off the page in 2024.
And keep checking back: we update this page whenever we hear about a new project we’re super excited about!
The Talented Mr. Ripley (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag, All of Us Strangers) is set to star in a new interpretation of one of our favorite bad guys. We still love the Matt Damon – Jude Law – Gwyneth Paltrow – Phillip Seymour Hoffman film by Anthony Mingella, but there’s always room for more Tom Ripley.
Fool Me Once (Netflix Tie-In): A Novel
By Harlan Coben
Coming to Netflix 1/1/24 and starring Michelle Keegan, Joanna Lumley and Richard Armitage. Harlan Coben’s books and screen adaptations always keep us on the edge of our seats.
One Day
Coming to Netflix 2/8/24 and starring British actors Ambika Mod (This is Going to Hurt) as Emma Morley and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) as Dexter Mayhew, this series adaptation will surely have time to cover more of the events from the book than the 2011 movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. Prepare to have all the feels as you watch this one.
A Gentleman in Moscow
By Amor Towles
Ewan MacGregor stars in the mini-series adaptation of Amor Towles’s epic second novel that’s coming to Showtime in spring 2024. We love the pop and sizzle of the dialogue and the ambitious sweep of A Gentleman in Moscow, and will be watching as soon as it airs on the small screen.
The Sympathizer (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
Starring Hoa Xuande (Cowboy BeBop), Fred Nguyen Khan, Robert Downey, Jr., and Sandra Oh, produced by A24 (Everything Everywhere All At Once), directed by Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden), and coming to HBO. We can’t wait.
Answered Prayers: The Unfinished Novel
Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) returns to FX with a series we can’t wait to catch. Tom Hollander stars as Truman Capote in Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, based on the true stories behind Capote’s final novel Answered Prayers. Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and Calista Flockhart co-star.
We Were the Lucky Ones: A Novel
Coming to Hulu in Spring 2024 as a limited series starring Joey King and Logan Lerman. An unforgettable story about family, love and survival, this streaming adaptation of the global bestseller will have viewers glued to screen.
Dune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Deluxe Edition)
One book, two movies, more Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya! The second part of Dune lands in movie theaters 3/1/24. As much as we’re stoked for the film (which covers the second half of the first book), we’re super stoked to see the outfits Timothée and Zendaya will be wearing on the red carpet.
The Three-Body Problem (Three-Body Problem Series #1) (Hugo Award Winner)
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) are BACK. they’ve teamed up with Alexander Woo (True Blood) for a Netflix series scheduled to land 3/21/24. The cast includes Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Mulan) and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, The Martian). An astrophysicist’s decision in the 1960s echoes through to the present day, and…
Argylle: A Novel
By Elly Conway
Whoa: Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond), Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, John Cena and Catherine O’Hara lead the cast for this superspy thriller directed by Matthew Vaghnan (Kingsman). The trailer is wild and it’s time we all get swept up in the action. Coming to theaters 2/2/24.
The End We Start From
By Megan Hunter
Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch lead the cast for this film adaptation of an extraordinary debut novel, a story of motherhood and survival as the world collapses.
Force of Nature: A Novel
By Jane Harper
Eric Bana (The Dry) returns as Aaron Falk in the film adaptation of Jane Harper’s gripping second novel about a hiker who goes missing during a corporate retreat.
It Ends with Us
Blake Lively + Colleen Hoover? We’re in. (Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate, too.) Hoover’s massive bestseller is coming to the big screen on 2/8/24.
The Watchers
By A.M. Shine
Director M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan delivers a deeply creepy horror flick about a young artist trapped in a dark Irish wood with strangers… and more. Starring Dakota Fanning, the film hits the big screen on 6/7/24.
Cold Storage: A Novel
By David Koepp
Liam Neeson and Joe Keery (Stranger Things) star in this chilling thriller written by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp and based on his bestselling novel of the same name. Coming to theaters 5/17/24.
Mickey7: A Novel
In Stock Online
Oscar Winner Bong-Joon Lee (Parasite) and Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenent) team up for a space travel thriller that fans of The Martian won’t want to miss. The movie title has been changed to Mickey 17, and the film lands in theaters 3/29/24.
Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer: An Edgar Award Winner
Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Game of Thrones, Outlander) stars in a limited series coming to Apple TV+ 3/15/24, based on the acclaimed book. “A terrific narrative of the hunt for Lincoln’s killers that will mesmerize the reader from start to finish just as the actual manhunt mesmerized the entire nation…”—Doris Kearns Goodwin
Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: The Desperadoes Who Plotted Hitler's Downfall, Giving Birth to Modern-day Black Ops
By Damien Lewis
Henry Cavill’s been busy. Guy Ritchie (King Arthur, Sherlock Holmes) directs what’s sure to be a slam-bang, action-packed ride based on one of history’s wildest true stories: a WW2 era spy organization with a very specific mission, created by British Prime Minster Winston Churchill himself.
Along Came a Spider (Alex Cross Series #1)
Alex Cross is finally coming to the small screen this spring. The new series stars Aldis Hodge (Black Adam) and starts with the first book in James Patterson’s bestselling series about the D.C. based detective.
Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Bridgerton Series #4)
By Julia Quinn
The great news: The return of Bridgerton! (With Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington center stage.) The slightly not-as-great bit? Season 3 of the Shonda Rhomes Netflix hit lands in two parts, with the first hitting 5/25/24 and the second 6/13/24.
Someone Like You (Baxter Family Series)
A story about family and true love from the #1 bestselling author of the beloved Baxter Family series, starring Sarah Fisher (Degressi: The Next Generation) with a screenplay co-written by the author herself. Out in theaters 4/2/24.
