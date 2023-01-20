Celebrate Lunar New Year With These Stunning Picture Books

Lily LaMotte , Michelle Lee

Celebrate Lunar New Year with this delightful debut picture book by Lily LaMotte, the author of the graphic novel Measuring Up. Follow Chloe and her family as they prepare for the new year, buying new shoes, laying out good-luck oranges in a bowl, decorating the red envelope, and making a crispy turnip cake. As everyone comes together, this tender and warm story celebrates tradition and being with the ones you love!