Celebrate Lunar New Year With These Stunning Picture Books
Lunar New Year falls on January 22 this year, symbolizing a new start in life and renewing hope towards prosperity and happiness. We’re beginning the year of the Rabbit, and whether you’re looking for books celebrating the holiday or just celebrating traditions and culture, we have 9 enchanting picture books to add to your shelves!
Chloe's Lunar New Year
Celebrate Lunar New Year with this delightful debut picture book by Lily LaMotte, the author of the graphic novel Measuring Up. Follow Chloe and her family as they prepare for the new year, buying new shoes, laying out good-luck oranges in a bowl, decorating the red envelope, and making a crispy turnip cake. As everyone comes together, this tender and warm story celebrates tradition and being with the ones you love!
Watercress (Caldecott Medal Winner)
Simply stunning. Andrea Wang and Jason Chin’s Watercress is the thought-provoking, gorgeously illustrated story of a first-generation girl coming to terms with, and ultimately celebrating, her Chinese heritage. There is so much to glean from Watercress that you’ll want to read it over and over.
Eyes That Kiss in the Corners
Breathtakingly illustrated by Dung Ho, Eyes that Kiss in the Corners is Joanna Ho’s love letter to not just Asian children, but all children. Her debut picture book gloriously celebrates individual beauty and confidence and highlights how precious a supportive family can be. A perfect book to read at any age and a piece of art that will be shared for years to come.
Eyes That Speak to the Stars
Another gem from Joanna Ho and Dung Ho, the team created Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Eyes That Speak to the Stars is a brilliant companion picture book. This story centers around a young Chinese American boy and three generations of male kindred. Once again, Joanna Ho weaves a tale of self-love and heritage, familial bonds and traditions.
I Am Golden
In the spirit of A is for Awesome, Eyes that Kiss in the Corner, and Hair Love, Eva Chen’s latest is part love letter and part guide-to-life for Chinese American children. Illustrated with Sophie Diao’s soft, elegant paint style, I am Golden will inspire, educate and delight readers of all backgrounds.
Friends Are Friends, Forever
Based on the authors’ own immigration story, this beautiful tale of friendship in the face of change is full of heart and vibrant illustrations. A young girl moves to America, leaving her best friend behind. As she struggles to navigate a new place, language, and culture, she meets someone new and discovers that friendship, love, and kindness are universal.
Ruby's Chinese New Year
Ruby is on her way to grandmother’s house, but she’s going to need a little help along the way. A clever Rat, a strong Ox, a cautious Rabbit — these are just a few of the friends Ruby will meet on her journey. This playful picture book introduces its’ reader to all twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac. A fun and informative adventure story that highlights the importance of family and friendship.
Lunar New Year
With bright and playful illustrations, this sweet board book takes its reader on a journey to discover the meaning of the Lunar New Year. Rich with folklore and cultural history, it invites you to connect with family, light paper lanterns, set off fireworks, and dance with dragons, but most importantly, to live the new year in harmony and happiness.
How to Catch a Dragon (How to Catch… Series)
Do you have what it takes to snag a dragon? From the bestselling How to Catch series comes another rollicking rhyming adventure. A young boy and his friends attempt to catch a dragon in his village for the Lunar New Year celebrations. But will they outsmart this clever dragon? Includes bonus educational content and Mandarin translations in the back.
