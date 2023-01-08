Don’t Kale our Vibe … Lettuce Tell You About These Plant-Based Cookbooks
One of the biggest deterrers of people going vegetarian or vegan is not knowing where to start or having recipes to keep a plant-based diet fun and interesting. Well, we’ve got you covered. With a variety of recipes, these cookbooks will absolutely reign supreme in kitchens rooted in plant-based recipes!
PlantYou: 140+ Ridiculously Easy, Amazingly Delicious Plant-Based Oil-Free Recipes
Carleigh Bodrug , Will Bulsiewicz MD
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.00
$30.00
Add some color to your plate with these easy-to-make plant-based meals from Carleigh Bodrug. There are plant-y of recipes to choose from, with simple instructions that lead to a delicious dish every time! With 140+ healthy vegan recipes for all meals and occasions, this is the perfect cookbook to uncomplicate your plant-based meals.
Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.99
$30.00
Full of flexible and creative recipes, Cooking from the Spirit is a vivacious cookbook full of recommendations and encouragement from Tabitha Brown. Whether you’re new to cooking or are just getting your bearings on cooking vegan, this will help you get comfortable in the kitchen as you acquire new skills, recipes and encouragement/life experiences known as “Tabisms” as you go.
Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
Looking for recipes from the Slutty Vegan herself? This collection of 91 recipes will help vegan cooks find the perfect comfort dishes to bring a little warmth to their home. Pinky Cole has expanded her Slutty Vegan food truck business to restaurants, a bar, and a philanthropic organization, and now, she’s expanding it to you! Fun, accessible, and irresistible, get ready to send your taste buds to heaven with dishes like Avocado Egg Rolls and Oyster Mushroom Parm.
The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma's Kitchen
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$28.00
$35.00
If you are one of the millions of fans that follow The Korean Vegan on social media you already know the transformative power of Joanne’s voice and the bold, unapologetic personal narrations she gives while cooking up delicious plant-based Asian cuisine. With over 80 recipes and stunningly beautiful photography taken by Joanne, this JAMES BEARD AWARD-WINNING cookbook is full of heart and unbelievable flavor!
Plant-Based India: Nourishing Recipes Rooted in Tradition
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
Capture the delicious flavors of India with these 100 vegan recipes that weave a tapestry of culinary traditions. Between learning to love traditional Gujarāti fare from cooking alongside his ba in the summers to Dr. Sheil Shukla’s background in the medical field, he sought out to reinvent classic vegetarian dishes of his heritage, embracing the power of plant-based nutrition to prevent and manage chronic illness. But these recipes are for everyone and will delight anyone who tastes them.
The Don't Panic Pantry Cookbook: Mostly Vegetarian Comfort Food That Happens to Be Pretty Good for You
Noah Galuten , Iliza Shlesinger
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
While this cookbook isn’t entirely plant-based, it is mostly vegetarian. Not only that, but it brings comfort food and imperfection into your kitchen in the most delightful and tasty ways. Noah Galuten is known for his self-deprecating YouTube series “Don’t Panic Pantry,” and this cookbook reminds beginner cooks and anyone starting off on a health journey that they don’t have to panic, but instead can simultaneously be healthier and be excited by the food they eat.
Fake Meat: Real Food for Vegan Appetites
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
If you’re a former omnivore who has cut meat out from your diet but find yourself missing the experiences and aromas meat brings, Isa Chandra Moskowitz can empathize. Not only that, but Moskowitz wrote a cookbook to help satisfy that craving with 125 recipes ranging from a vegan Philly cheesesteak to a rich, gooey lasagna. This book won’t be enchanted to meat you, but it will remind you that fake meat has bean here for you all along.
Be A Plant-Based Woman Warrior: Live Fierce, Stay Bold, Eat Delicious
Jane Esselstyn , Ann Crile Esselstyn
In Stock Online
Paperback
$24.99
$30.00
Ann and Jane Esseltyn are both fierce advocates for a plant-based lifestyle, with a growing fan base from their previous books as well as from their popular YouTube channel. Their latest cookbook is a call to action for women to utilize a plant-based diet as a support of their bodies and minds. With over 125 recipes particularly great for women on the go, Be A Plant-Based Woman Warrior is perfect for anyone looking for easy and delicious recipes.
Plenty: Vibrant Vegetable Recipes from London's Ottolenghi (Vegetarian Cooking, Vegetable Cookbook, Vegetable Cooking)
Yotam Ottolenghi , Jonathan Lovekin
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.49
$35.00
This is the cookbook that launched Yotam Ottolenghi into international food celebrity. With over 120 essential vegetarian recipes, this cookbook is a visually stunning collection of exciting flavors and combinations that is organized by ingredient and any home cook will be able to make. Get ready for mouthwatering recipes that are certain to become fan favorites!
The Fiber Fueled Cookbook: Inspiring Plant-Based Recipes to Turbocharge Your Health
In Stock Online
Paperback
$27.00
$30.00
Filled with delicious plant-based recipes and a targeted plan for overcoming food sensitivities, this groundbreaking cookbook was an instant New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestseller. With over 100 recipes, this book is both practical and beautiful, embracing a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes. It will also help anyone struggling with GI problems to discover a personalized approach as a solution to their needs.
