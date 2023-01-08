Don’t Kale our Vibe … Lettuce Tell You About These Plant-Based Cookbooks 

Noah Galuten , Iliza Shlesinger

While this cookbook isn’t entirely plant-based, it is mostly vegetarian. Not only that, but it brings comfort food and imperfection into your kitchen in the most delightful and tasty ways. Noah Galuten is known for his self-deprecating YouTube series “Don’t Panic Pantry,” and this cookbook reminds beginner cooks and anyone starting off on a health journey that they don’t have to panic, but instead can simultaneously be healthier and be excited by the food they eat.