Poets on Poured Over

It’s the very first week of National Poetry Month and we know you might be wondering — how should you celebrate? What collections should you be reading? Who should you be reading? As always, we’ve got you covered. Our Poured Over podcast has welcomed myriad poets to talk about everything from collections of verse to debut novels and memoirs with our host Miwa Messer and associate producer Jenna Seery. Our guests aren’t just one trick ponies — from musicians to athletes, novelists and memoirists, these authors dabble in a little bit of everything.

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar is the story of a young Iranian American man searching for meaning through art, addiction, and connection. Kaveh joined us to talk about writing both poetry and prose, collaboration with other novelists, creating compassion through writing and more.

Ada Limón, our 24th US Poet Laureate and host of the poetry podcast The Slowdown, joins us on the show to take us behind the scenes of The Hurting Kind and talk about the purpose of art, honoring the slipperiness of time, the importance and pleasure of reading out loud, her literary inspirations and more.

Ours is the epic and lyrical debut novel by poet Phillip B. Williams, featuring unforgettable characters woven together with folklore and humanity's search for freedom. Williams joined us to talk about how his characters shaped the story, the influences of poetry on his prose, including myths and legends and more. If you haven't already, check out Williams' Mutiny and Thief in the Interior.

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair is a poetic memoir about growing up as a Rastafari woman in Jamaica and how words and writing empowered her voice. Sinclair joined us to talk about the literary connections in her poetry (Cannibal), shedding light on the reality of her upbringing, and the identity that comes with writing and reading.

Maggie Smith's bestselling You Could Make This Place Beautiful transcends traditional memoir in a staggering take on divorce, motherhood and what it means to be a writer in a way only the poet (Goldenrod, Good Bones) could deliver. Maggie joined us on the show to speak about the vulnerability of sharing your life through words, the freedom of nontraditional literary devices, healing through art and more.

Nightcrawling is a powerful story of family, grief and justice with an unforgettable teenage narrator (and equally unforgettable author). Leila Mottley — the former Youth Poet Laureate of Oakland, California — joined us on the show to talk about writing her first novel at 14, sibling dynamics, the importance of published Black authors, the portrayal of young Black girls in the media, gentrification in Oakland, and much more. Keep an eye out for Mottley's upcoming novel, woke up no light, out 4/16/24.

Writer, performer, National Book Award Winner (Just Kids), Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Patti Smith joined us on the show to take us behind the scenes of her newest collection, A Book of Days.

From Bluets and The Argonauts to her brand new essay collection, we've always been fans of Maggie Nelson. Maggie joins us to talk about her new book later this month. Catch her and Jenna riff on all things Like Love, airing 4/11/24.

Remember Us takes readers to Brooklyn in the 70s to examine memory and acceptance through the eyes of one girl from her childhood and beyond. Jacqueline Woodson (the 2015-2017 Young People's Poet Laureate) joins us to talk about writing for young people, the themes of childhood and nostalgia, creating identity through literature and more.

Take What You Need is a story of home and family, coming of age and making art. Novey (Exit, Civilian) joins us to talk about her connection to the setting of the novel, art and identity, her influences and more.

Through choppy waters and unforgiving deserts, this intimate, gripping memoir is an immersive look into the consciousness of a young boy seeking to be reunited with his parents. Javier talks about reliving trauma, growing up undocumented, poetry as a gateway to therapy, and what it was like to give his nine-year-old self back his voice.

A finalist for the National Book Award, poet Honorée Fanonne Jeffers has conjured an epic and indelible story of an American family with her debut novel, The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois. Beautifully written, it's a book we never wanted to end (and you won't either).