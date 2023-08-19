Poured Over: Adrian McKinty on The Detective Up Late

The Detective Up Late is the newest installment in the Sean Duffy series by Adrian McKinty following a detective solving his final case in Northern Ireland in the 90s. This former B&N bookseller joins us to talk about the experience of living through The Troubles, the difference between writing mystery and thriller, the war between vinyl and CDs and more with guest host, Chris Gillespie.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Detective Up Late by Adrian McKinty

The Chain by Adrian McKinty

The Island by Adrian McKinty

Blacktop Wasteland by S.A. Cosby

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby

Full Episode Transcript

Chris Gillespie

Hello, you are listening to Poured Over the Barnes and Noble podcast. My name is Chris Gillespie and I have the pleasure of being your host for this episode. My guest today is a talented writer who is perhaps best known for his terrifying 2020 novel The Chain, his riveting 2022 thriller The Island, and his ongoing series of detective novels starring Detective Inspector Sean Duffy, the latest installment of which, number seven, The Detective Up Late hits bookshelves this August. Also if you were in Manhattan between 1993 and 1995. You may also recognize him from his stint at the 82nd and Broadway Barnes and Noble store in New York City. Yes, he’s a fellow Barnes and Noble bookseller, and also a very talented writer. We’re so happy to have them. Please join me in welcoming Adrian McKinty.

Adrian McKinty

It’s a pleasure to be here.

CG

Thank you for being here. Adrian. I’m really excited to get to talk about the latest chapter of the Sean Duffy saga, The Detective Up Late before we get going I was wondering if you’d be able to set the scene for listeners of who Sean Duffy is and what’s going on in his life when The Detective Up Late opens.

AM

So yeah, it’s he’s a Catholic detective who lives in Belfast and then 1980s, Northern Ireland, for people who are not familiar with it. It was a fairly apocalyptic landscape. The IRA had been waging this campaign against Britain for the previous 10 years, sort of by the time we got to the 1980s. It sort of resembled London after the Blitz, lots of burned out, buildings burned, out cinemas, there was no real investment from international corporations. And a lot of people were emigrating, the whole thing was an absolute nightmare in that milieu, he’s a Catholic cop trying to do ordinary police work in a situation where it’s almost like a low level Civil War added to that the atmosphere of at least that is the way I remember I was a child in that era of constant rain, grey skies and army helicopters flying over the city and a sort of Blade Runner landscape. And then you put an ordinary copper in there trying to solve regular murders and whatever the series originally began as a trilogy, and then with the popularity or with a fifth and a fourth, a fifth and a sixth and now we’re at book number seven.

CG

The low level of conflict going on in Ireland that’s usually referred to as the troubles, right, for listeners who may be unfamiliar.

AM

Yeah, it’s almost struck me as a really odd euphemism really just like, how much more low key do you want for this thing where like, basically, bombs are going off every day? No, there were shootings, and riots on the street, or these riots just were never even reported on the news. You’d be walking home from school, and there’d be a riots going on when people are talking police Landrovers or there’d be shootings and bombings or whatever, every day of my childhood. That was that was the landscape. And then years later, I felt myself you know, I was looking at hunting around for an idea for a mystery novel. And I thought, Well, my goodness, I’ve got this incredible milieu, if I could get the right characters in the right location, and then give them a story. The landscape and the atmosphere will just write itself, which it actually did.

CG

I would agree with that. And for this particular installment, number seven, we’re joining Sean Duffy pretty late in his career almost so late but it’s almost over by the time the book is starting. He’s literally getting ready to retire and he’s just doing the famous one last case.

AM

It’s quite a cliche. The famous last case of the copper, I remember there was a Michael Douglas movie were called Falling Down and the cop who was investigating him I think was Robert Duvall. It was his last week on the job and all the other coppers are going “oh my god last week on the job. You know what’s gonna happen?” You’re gonna get shot, you know, you’re about to gain your pension and what’s going to happen. So I sort of live that cliche of the last case of the last week in the job. What’s going to happen for Duffy’s last case, on the surface, he’s been given a really mundane one. It’s just a teenage girl who apparently has run off from home. She’s run off before None of the other policemen or peelers, as they’re called, are interested at all in looking into this case. But he did. It’s the last one on his ledger. So he does decides to start digging, and he starts digging as the way of these things. It turns out that it’s a lot more complicated than it first appears.

CG

And I think an important element to add here too, is that the missing girl is from a kind of subculture community in Ireland, that’s kind of on the fringes, would you be able to speak a little bit about that?

AM

I mean, then when I grew up, there were a lot of Irish Travellers around, they’ve got their own culture, their own language actually cuts called Shelta. You know, there’s some very, very famous Traveller people. You know, Tyson Fury, who’s the world heavyweight champion of the world, boxing champion. He’s a Traveller, Travellers have been around for about 1000 years, thought, at least in the 80s, I think still today, there was a lot of prejudice against them, a lot of racism. And basically, they were looked down upon, discriminated against. And so another reason why this case isn’t taken seriously, as a Traveller case, this is just going to give us grief, no one’s going to care about it. It’s of no interest to us at all. But for me, as a writer, it gives me a really good way of going into another subculture another world, I mean, Northern Ireland at the time, it wasn’t just Protestants and Catholics, there were all these other little interesting subgroups that you can explore and have fun with.

CG

As a reader, I thought it was fascinating, because I was familiar with, you know, Ireland, Northern Ireland, the conflict, The Troubles, but I had no idea that there was this whole other, you know, kind of smaller community on the fringes going on. It is, to your point, such a sad tale of like, how much prejudice ends up affecting what police focus on what investigations happen, how seriously, they handle them. Because, on one hand, missing person cases a lot of times is missing, you know, woman cases, if they’re younger, those can become sensationalized headlines become national stories, at least here in America. But then it takes very little for those same stories to become almost nothing like a blip that the police don’t even want to investigate.

AM

Yeah, exactly. In this case, I like the fact that when Duffy arrives, the cops are so overt, they’re not interested in it, they’re just fed up. And but Duffy just goes, Nope, it’s a case in our books. Let’s take it seriously. Let’s see where it goes. And it goes in very, at least to me, interesting places.

CG

Very surprising directions. Yes, I would agree with that. This being your seventh novel with Sean Duffy, what kinds of things are you still learning about him as a character at this point, like, Are you writing and you’re like, oh, wow, I never I guess that is a character trait that he has that I’ve never really thought about before.

AM

Yeah, it’s been really, really fun. Just every, every book, you just get a little bit deeper, and you get a little bit more interesting in where he’s going. And I think he’s matured more, certainly from the earlier books. He was very, very impulsive. And he did crazy things and the last book in book six, there was this ruin moment of reckoning where he thought, well, you know, here I’m in my late 40s, I’m still doing this stuff, the you know, the stuff from or that a younger man would do. And I need to grow up, I’ve got responsibilities, I have a wife of sorts. He’s not actually technically married and, and he has a child and he’s trying to be more, more mature. And I liked that those levels where he’s exploring himself. Sometimes that can be the funnest thing to do. In a book is, have the character reflect on who they are and their times they’re living in and their existence. And I like that kind of stuff. But there’s also moments in this book where he’s incredibly immature, and does really reckless things like those, which took me by surprise, because there was a scene and it’s not that big of a spoiler, there’s a scene where he gets in a fight like five or six chapters in and the way it was writing about the way that was going in my head was well, Duffy is an older man, he’s not going to get a fist fight. He’s a policeman. He’s an older man, you know, he’s more of a peacemaker. He’s not going to get in a fistfight with his next-door neighbor. That’s ridiculous. Not gonna happen. And yet as I was writing it the whole thing escalated and I find the character, oh my god what are you doing, don’t do this. What was happening? He was in a bloody fistfight with his next-door neighbor and oh, wow, that totally took me by surprise on a you know, quite pleasantly surprised. I say there’s life in the old dog yet, you know, he’s, he hasn’t quite gotten rid of all these immature instincts and recklessness. So I kind of enjoyed that. And I was really taken aback. That wasn’t the way that scene was supposed to go or had gone in my head.

CG

That’s so cool. I mean, I’d say that scene does stand out to me and it was like reading it, I kind of got that same journey and that impression of like, oh, well, certainly he’s not. I mean, he’s mature now. Like, I recognize that there are scenes like this from, you know, earlier adventures that he’s had that it was reminiscent of. And I was like, Oh, well, he probably would have handled this one way. But certainly he’s more mature, he’s about to retire or enter this new phase of his career. He’s not going to go completely ballistic on this man. But then all of a sudden, like, Wait, oh, my God, what’s happening? This is, he’s like, Well, he has so much. Because I also think to like just set it set the frame, I set the scene for the listener. He’s also kind of in this weird position, because he’s literally in addition to moving into a new part of his career, he’s also physically moving. They, his partner and their daughter are leaving the house that they were in originally, which was in outside of Belfast, because they’re like, this is not safe for raise a family here, this is crazy. So they moved to Scotland where it’s going to be a little bit more quiet, a little bit more safe. And there’s this really interesting metaphor and something that you keep kind of going back to of his commute across the water back to Ireland. It’s kind of like he’s trying to get into this more relaxed, safe headspace in Scotland. But he’s got to do this case. And he just keeps going back into the darkness kind of going across that water and going back to that old world. So when he is in Scotland, and he lashes out at his neighbor, I got the impression that he was like, he has so much built up aggression and tension because of all of this, that he just had an opportunity to let loose on this neighbor. And he just went for it.

AM

Yeah, I mean, I just there’s a couple things I want to parse there. One of the things is the idea of leaving Ken Brannagh, made that film Belfast a couple of years ago and it was all about him leaving Belfast. And I think he left in the in the early 70s, mid 70s, or something like that. And a big part of my childhood, I was basically in high school throughout the 80s. A big part of my childhood was people just leaving. And one year, a third of our high school class left. They emigrated to Canada or the US or Scotland or England or Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, they were just, they all left. And the ones that were left behind like me, my family, we didn’t go as well, right? Can we go? Can we go to Canada or the US or whatever. And occasionally those kids have sent back postcards but they usually dried up after a while. They said oh yeah, but definitely keep keep in touch, keep in touch, but they didn’t, you know, for the first six months, maybe. And you knew what was happening. Their lives were just so interesting, where they’d moved to, you know, they were living in New York or Los Angeles or Sydney or wherever. They, you know, they didn’t want to think about Northern Ireland anymore. They didn’t want to think about the people that left behind. But we were the ones left behind. And we felt so sort of rejected and disconsolate. It was a bit like that TV show The Leftovers. They don’t focus on the ones that have I don’t really know what episode they transcend; they go to another place. It focuses on the ones who are left behind. And that’s what we were like. So Duffy is in an interesting place because he moves his family out. But he still has to finish his job. So he does have to take the ferry back. And then he has to go into two different headspaces, the headspace of living in Scotland where there’s no war, there’s no violence, no one’s going to shoot him, the people having barbecues and going to the DIY center and going to IKEA. And then back in the Northern Ireland where there’s nothing like that. And it’s just living that life. It’s a bit like this amazing scene from and I think this had a big impact on me. There’s an amazing scene from The Hurt Locker. Did you ever see The Hurt Locker, Kathryn Bigelow?

CG

I remember seeing it when it first came out many years ago.

AM

The thing that stayed in my mind wasn’t any the explosives or, you know, trying to do the IED devices and defuse them in Iraq. The scene for me was the guy does a 12-month tour in Iraq and then comes back and he’s in a supermarket and his wife asked him to get some cereal. And he’s in this brightly lit supermarket with the UV lights. And there’s 150 types of cereal and he has a panic attack because it’s just too much for him. The world he knows is very, very simple. Cut the red wire, cut the green wire, try not to get killed, but this world of bright garish lights, elevator music, and 150 types of cereal. His head’s exploding, he doesn’t, can’t compute it. And that’s a little bit what it’s like for Duffy, he’s in the world of IKEA, and 150 types of cereal. And then it’s very over to Belfast and it’s helicopters 1000 feet up, and arms soldiers on the streets and people trying to kill you every day. And how do you process that in your head? Can you process that in your head? I don’t know. It’s it, to me. That’s a really interesting territory to explore.

CG

It’s when you brought up The Hurt Locker and you say, well, there’s one specific scene I was like, Well, what scene do I remember? And I was like, oh, that’s the supermarket scene before you said it. But there’s something so striking about that scene that stays with you as the viewer. I think kind of what the commonality is between Jeremy Renner’s character in that movie, and Sean Duffy is that once you live, once you are in an existence where the only things that matter are life and death, reentering kind of the absurdity of society and capitalism just feels like you just see through it so much when you’re used to life and death like those are the things that matter. And then you’re like, how well all of this is so bizarre right now.

AM

And it’s also funny because there’s you know, this is a police procedural, all the Duffy novels are police procedurals, but I think what makes them a little bit different is that even the ordinary detectives, you know, plainclothes guys who are sort of intellectual guys, solving cases, they still are, their lives are in jeopardy. And there’s bits where there will be— and I’ve talked to a lot of policemen about this, there’ll be involved in a gun battle or a riot, or they’ll be seconded into riot duty. And, and you know, that just the, that’s also hard to compute. And in your head, just gonna, we’re supposed to be the intellectuals of the police force, you know, the thinkers, you know, the guys sitting in a room with a glass of whiskey trying to solve all these. But here we are in a shootout for real. So a lot of them have to compute that kind of stuff. It’s a difficult headspace to be in that as a writer, bloomed. Really, really fun to explore that that world.

CG

I think, you know, branching off of that. What I really enjoy about Duffy as a character is that he’s a police detective. He takes his job very seriously. But he’s also very funny, in a very kind of dark, sardonic way. I was wondering, where is that sense of humor? Just something that comes naturally to you? Or is that something that you kind of discovered while you were writing the character? Or is it something that is really maybe kind of just like a part of what life was like, during the troubles of being able to cope with humor?

AM

Well, I mean, here’s where I suppose I could be a wee bit controversial. And since they’ve made a lot of films about The Troubles, a lot of them, and they’re all terrible, and they’re all terrible, for the same reason is that they are usually made by outsiders who come to Belfast, who have this story. And they always play the same doleful music. It’s always the same depressing arc, you know, if tragic arc, and they’re all so grim and terrible. And that wasn’t my memory of what life was like in the 80s. I remember just it being really really funny. Like something happened and then the next day in the playground, they’ll be 20 jokes about it. That these wee muckers had made up. These terrible black humor jokes. That’s how you think of this. And there’s like 10 different jokes. And it wasn’t until I saw Derry Girls, I don’t know if you’ve seen Derry Girl. And that’s a slightly different generation from me. She grew up in the 90s. I grew up in the 80s. And then I said that’s finally something that’s captured the way it was. Because it was very, very funny. And the people were desperately trying to outdo themselves to think of jokes, the way you would get a girlfriend would be to make her laugh and the worst thing a father could say about a boyfriend, after he’s come over and been introduced to the family. The worst thing the father could say, well, he doesn’t have much of a sense of humor. That’s death. You know, he’s never going to be accepted by the family. And the girl would say well, I’m gonna have to dump him. Because just it was all about a joke. Sorry, that was my experience of life and that’s why I hate all those films, I hate Cal and I hate The Crying Game and I hate A Prayer for the Dying. And all those films — Clear and Present… is it a Clear and Present Danger, the Harrison Ford one, I hate them all at because that’s not at close to being a reflection of Northern Ireland. Because no, no, that is a really, really funny place. And the people are very, very funny. And Derry Girls is accurate. The other ones are rubbish. I mean, they’re really, really bad. I started this series, with the first one, I found myself, I’m going to do it like it was there’s going to be darkness, there’s going to be deep darkness. But there’s also going to be jokes, there’s going to be levity there’s going to be light, because that’s the way people coped and music. That’s that was their coping mechanism was to make jokes be ironic be sarcastic, and there’s no way you could have lived that life without the humor. And so the coppers have a very dark sense of humor, and the civilians do as well and at, everybody does.

CG

I’m curious, like, if you having such a dark sense of humor, which I will also be the first to admit that my sense of humor skews very dark, and just something that I’ve encountered in my life is that sometimes people don’t really like dark humor all the time. And sometimes people you know, everyone has their different limits. Have you ever had a, a joke or a bit or something in a novel and someone else reads it? Maybe it’s a publisher, maybe it’s someone else who’s like, you really can’t do this one?

AM

Yeah, all the time. I have a lot of English editors. Say, Oh, this is this is totally inappropriate. What I’ve done before, and they would say, look, you’re dealing with some very serious issues. And then the very next chapter, you have these coppers cracking wise, or making jokes or whatever, it’s just, it’s a total clash. They want tonal consistency. That always strikes me as very funny because a lot of those editors, you know, had gone to Oxford and Cambridge, and presumably had read Shakespeare. And I don’t know if you’ve read Macbeth, but unimaginable, horrible scenes. Macbeth’s wife is having a nervous breakdown about the blood on her hands. There’s just deep dark, supernatural darkness with the witches. And then there’ll be Macduff, his family cracking jokes. Or there’ll be, you know, the levity and Macbeth, you’ve got Hamlet, there’s tons of jokes, even King Lear and King Lear is up on the hill with his fool. If you remember King Lear was supposed to be the bleakest and the darkest of the plays, in fact, has a lot of gags in that final act, especially when it’s clear that Lear maybe has had a stroke or has dementia or something. It’s actually very, very funny. And, and so I, I have had some pushback from that where they say, you’ve got to be, you know, tonally consistent. And I always wonder why. Why do you tonally consistent because Shakespeare wasn’t, the Greeks and the Romans weren’t, Dickens certainly wasn’t my god, Dickens would have scenes of heartbreaking poverty, and child poverty and horrible circumstances, and then jokes in the very next chapter. So I think you’ve got to reflect life, and life is everything. It’s the darkness and the light. It’s, you know, the humor and the tragedy, and you just got to throw them all in together. And this idea that you have to be having one tone throughout an entire novel, it just seems silly.

CG

Right? Life is, to your point, totally inconsistent, right? branching off of that, I mean, I think we can like while we’re talking about that, kind of like, you know, the darkness, the novel that really had an impact on people and certainly was a big deal for Barnes and Noble. There was a mystery and thriller monthly pick was The Chain, which you also wrote, which is not the part of the Sean Duffy series, but that I think it’s remarkable because I can’t think of another book where I can simply pitch it to someone and it disturbs them to their core. Once you hear that premise, it stays with you. It’s I think it’s like it’s incredibly dark. It’s incredibly memorable. How do you come up with something like that and then flesh it out in that way?

AM

I had the idea for a long time that idea had been in my head for a long, long time. That night was reading the Duffy series I thought that I knew it was gonna be tough to write just the idea of child kidnaping, that’s a heavy subject and it’s tough to write. And I also knew what I was gonna put Rachel through and I thought well the day her child is kidnapped is not the worst day of her life. The worst of her life is gonna be the next day and the day after that, and the day after that. And so I put off writing that book for a couple of years, because I knew would be quite harrowing to write it. And then when I finally got the courage to, to write it, then the actual writing process, funnily enough, was pretty straightforward. Because it flows organically and logically, like once you add up all those dominoes and just push the one, you just don’t well, it actually wasn’t that difficult. What happens next? What happens next? What happens next? What would you do in that situation? There’s not a lot of time to think you just react and you just follow your instincts and funnily enough, I thought it was gonna be a nightmare to write it. I thought, Oh, my God you’re going to be going to some dark dark places here. It’s really so so awful to write. But actually, as a writer, it’s pretty easy. Because I got stuck, I think two or three times in that book. And I thought them and then I figured out a terrible way of breaking the logjam. The trouble there was, I said, Well, what’s going to happen here? And then I thought, well, what’s the worst that could happen? I, what’s the worst thing that could happen at all? It’d be terrible if that happened. And then I would write it. And then literally, like 60 pages later, well, that’s the worst that you get to happen at night. And then 60 pages later, I so every time I got stuck, I just thought, well, what can I put this poor woman through not, and then put her through it, but knowing that she would triumph over adversity, and that she would raise her game, and I respected her the nor Rachel, the more I wrote that book, the more I fell in love with her as a character, and the more just my esteem for her rose, I just thought, Oh, my God, these people that have done this to her, then you have made a huge mistake. They have no idea what this woman is capable of. That I have no idea when I started that and then by the end, I thought, no one’s gonna ever mess with this woman for the rest or if they do, really, really gonna regret it.

CG

When you’re, I guess, developing or thinking of stories that you have ideas that come to your head? How do you distinguish between what would be a standalone novel with a new character, like The Chain with Rachael, versus something that would be a part of the Sean Duffy kind of series? Because was there any inkling in your mind of like, well, can I adapt this in a way that would be something that Sean Duffy is confronting.

AM

To me, they’re just completely different. Duffy is so mixed up in the milieu and the atmosphere and the mood and the tone and the Duffy books are completely, it’s a completely different type of writing to me that definitely book is noir. To me the sort of the most important factors in a noir are you really have to capture the mood, they have to capture the tone, you have to capture the atmosphere. You’re giving people a world and you’re giving people characters, I think with a thriller, especially a standalone thriller, the mood, the tone, the milieu are less important than story and character. And I think you really have to have completely compelling characters who jumped off the page in the in the first chapter, first two chapters at the most, and you have to have the sense of burden ever waterfall. In the first couple of chapters in thrillers the pages have to turn otherwise, what’s the point? You know, thriller, it’s about economy. It’s about pacing. It’s about character was in a noir. It’s more about mood, like this things I would do to Duffy book that I would never do in a standalone thriller. Like you’ll have this Buffy with his mates discussing the album listing an Exile on Main Street and going through the records one by one, oh that’s a Keith Richards one, that’s a Mick Jagger one. I don’t like that one. You couldn’t do that in a thriller. Not in The Chain or on The Island. No one has time for that any of that nonsense. The characters are on the run from the start. And so you really have to move. The styles are completely different, at least in my head. Anyway.

CG

I’m glad that you also mentioned music because that is such a big part of Duffy’s character is his eclectic tastes, but also passion and like extensive knowledge of all kinds of music, it seems like especially or including, I should say, classical music. Is that something that you— is that an interest or passion that you have that you brought to the character? Or is that something completely unrelated? As a reflection of the world?

AM

I mean, just when I grew up, everybody, everybody learned an instrument. That was just— music everywhere. I grew up in a household estate, the projects, I suppose you would call them over here, and life took place on the street. And there were people playing guitars and fiddles, and banjos and accordions. Just music was everywhere, everyone was expected to learn an instrument, everybody was expected to sing at parties. You know, basically, everybody learned the piano or the guitar, something. I just, music was everywhere. My dad was really into sort of Irish folk music and traditional music. And my sister Diana was really into classical. So I heard a lot of that growing up on the radio. I grew up in a really fortunate era. It was like, Punk was going into new with just a really exciting time for music. And, and then my brother went off to college. My brother would be one of those hipsters who wouldn’t let anyone go near his record collection. We never knew what he was listening to in his room. He wouldn’t let me mom in to dust, he just had all these albums. And my little brother and I were just going— what’s he listening to? What is this because we, we knew top 30 and stuff that was in the charts, but all this other weirdo stuff that he was listening to his headphones, we had no idea. And then when he went off to college, he turned to me and my little brother said, Don’t go near my records. And so as soon as he was in the car to the airport, we were in there, open his records. And this was this was incredible stuff. It was Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple and Miles Davis. And we’d never heard of any of these guys. We put on Kind of Blue. And I was turning to my little brother like is this good? I don’t know. What do you think? Maybe take it off we put on Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti, just what is this? And, you know, obviously we put all these Kinks and obscure Beatles records that he had with Japanese writing on them, ska, why oh my god. And because he was quite a hipster. And so the thought was an explosion. He had like 200 or 300 albums that he carefully curated for years, and didn’t want our grubby paws on. And we were listening to 30 a day. And so that was also a big influence 1980s music, top 40 my hipster brothers albums, classical felt music, country music and all came together in this wonderful melting pot. And so I wanted the character to have all those influences if I could get away with it.

CG

And it’s striking to me now. Because as we’ve mentioned before, he’s moving. He’s in the process of going to Scotland, he’s packing up his house, but he is leaving some like bare bones essentials in Ireland because he’s going to be using it kind of as while he’s finishing the case and whatnot. And a big part of what he talks about maybe even one of his biggest concerns is his record collection. Yeah, what’s getting moved over? When is it getting moved over? And oh, geez, I only have 1/3 of my vinyl record collection with me right now. And you know, in Ireland, and I guess I’ll have to get by with that. And it’s such a different way of consuming music than we have now where he could have all of that in his pocket. In the 80s You had to literally make a commitment to having physical copies of all this music. And if you were going to have such an eclectic tastes like that, and you cared about it, you were going to be dedicating a lot of time or space, I should say to keeping your collection alive.

AM

Yeah, absolutely. Time and space and just pleading them keeping the record sleeves. You know, it peace and I had a lot of my records are in storage lockers, but my daughter’s recently got into vinyl. And she’s been going through this because she’s going to college in October. And so she’s been having this agony, well, which records, I can’t take them all, it’s going welcome to my world, you Generation Z. So I’m delighted about that. And they also appreciate the kids that it just not the same. It’s just not the same on us phone In the physical beauty and the process of taking a vinyl outfit sleeve and putting it on the turntable, and turning the turntable on, and getting a little cloth to brush off the static, and then putting it on my God to help us it’s meditative and are just and beautiful. And then when you hear the song itself, it’s been such a palaver. It’s such a process to get it on. You’re already tense and ready to hear it in a way that you wouldn’t be if it’s just a random shuffle on your phone. You’re worshiping the music and connecting with it, and a more singular deeper way. And I like the fact that Duffy does that. Because a lot of us old timers still do that as well.

CG

Also, I mean, I think, as we mentioned before, this is this novel is taking place in 1990. Yeah, it’s literally the start of 1990. Right? In this conversation talking about music, you can’t talk about the 1990s without talking about the rise and advent of CDs as becoming the new dominant form of getting music, buying music, listening to music. Is that something I guess? I guess maybe this is a two part question. But is that something that we can expect to see in a future Sean Duffy novel where he’s gonna have to navigate? I’m just curious to see how he navigates the 1990s overall, and that is one example of what I would see being a source of tension for him.

AM

Yeah, Duffy thinks that people who are buying CDs are heretics. And the whole Catholic/ Protestant thing or terrorists, that’s nothing compared to the apocalypse, which is coming in the form of the CD. He thinks CDs were made by Beelzebub in Hell and are out to destroy the world. He takes it very, very seriously. And I have a lot of fun with it. Like, I think there’s one of the kids were one of his underlings, gives them a CD of the new U2 record. And for Duffy, it’s like a vampire being given a crucifix rotting garlic is what is this abomination before my eyes? And so I do have a lot of fun with that. I find that hilarious. And the weird thing is, at the time, you know, I had both albums and CDs. But I did know a lot of old geezers who felt like that about the CD and thought it was the work of Satan. And the weird thing is they’ve been proved right. Because nobody has CDs anymore. A lot of people have vinyl, and vinyl has acted on the printing vinyl, or a lot of people have digital, that CDs don’t seem to have the cachet don’t seem to survive in the mode of battle has. So they were wacky, and they were mad those guys. But maybe they were on to something.

CG

Even the cassette tape is kind of making a comeback in some circles, which is pretty incredible. So maybe the CD will have a resurgence someday. We just haven’t seen it yet. But in terms of the 1990s and the troubles, the troubles in my understanding kind of can we say that they were officially over in the 90s, where they kind of came to a little bit of a resolution or are they at least cooled down to a more stable point and the 90s.

AM

It was cooled throughout the early 90s. And then it was the first IRA ceasefire was 1994. And then the final Good Friday Agreement was 95. So I think if I’m going to write up the final book in this series, which is unwritten, but if I think I would do a final book, it’s gotta be 1998. I think Duffy and his milieu is the troubles. It’s the 80s in the 90s. And I wouldn’t want to see Duffy and 2020 Complaining about Brexit or whatever had to seems wrong forever. I like him in the 80s and 90s complaining about the music, the bad food and the rain, you know, being shot at, if I move them in real time through the through the books. So when we eventually get to 1998, I think battle has to be an end to the character.

CG

So he cannot exist without the troubles in your mind. He has to be in that environment.

AM

I think so it will be too boring. I think to have him in 2020 still obsessed. It might be funny for a couple of chapters he’s still obsessed by all this stuff he was obsessed spot while he’s in the modern world that otherwise, I think it’s better to keep them young and angry and edgy in the in the 80s and 90s.

CG

I know that I’ve seen I correct me if I’m wrong, but you had stopped writing for a little while for financial reasons. Yeah. But you obviously, based on the fact that we’re having this conversation right now did return to it at some point. And I imagine that although there’s probably a lot of readers listening to this, there’s probably also a lot of writers. So I was wondering if you had any advice to give to any writers who maybe that financial reasons, or for other reasons, have been out of it for a while, but are maybe looking to get back in or would hope to get back in? Like, what can you share from your experience?

AM

I took a couple of years off, or a year off anyway. I just wasn’t breaking through. I had written a lot of books, the books were getting good reviews. And so I was getting sort of a pat on the back by the crime fiction community and newspapers and stuff like that, but nobody was really buying them. So I was getting sort of intellectual success. But no financial success, yeah, that, you know, a young family to support and my wife is a schoolteacher. And so I was basically writing a book a year. And then when you get that royalty check, and it’s like, I don’t know, something like $3,000, or whatever, you’re just gonna, oh my God, I’ve spent a year working for three grand, this is nuts. Um, I loved working as a schoolteacher for the time. I just got this is the balance here is not cool. So I decided to take a year off and do other things. And I did a lot of things. I drove an Uber, I worked in a bar, I just did lots of lots of different things. And but then, you know, sometimes you can make this public declaration that I’m, I’m out of the game. But as they say, in The Godfather Part II, he says, Just when I thought I was out, they dragged me back in. And just like there was that I had the idea for The Chain. And I couldn’t let it go. I had to write it. And it was fun to write it. And I was writing it at night. I wrote it every night from midnight to about three in the morning. And then incredibly, it was my biggest success. And if I’d quit completely, I would never have known that. I would have okay, it was you know, I wanted to be a writer. I tried it. I wrote a dozen books. I didn’t make it and someday tell the grandchildren, hey, do you know that for a while, and in my 30s and 40s I was a novelist. The only thing I’d say to writers is honestly, it’s never too late. You just don’t know what’s going to happen. My favorite recent story is Sean Cosby, Sean, SA Cosby had been writing for years, years and years and years writing short stories and novellas and a novel and wasn’t breaking through. And he was working in a funeral home in Delta, Virginia, just wasn’t getting anywhere. And he write this book called Blacktop Wasteland. And this book called Razorblade Tears. And before he knows what’s happening, he’s on The Tonight Show. His books have been optioned by Michael Bay I think, or Jerry Bruckheimer. I can temporarily remember the title, but I just I was laughing to myself, because it was his last book where it’s got a month ago, and a full page review by Steven Kean in the New York Times. And this is a guy who was on the verge of quitting, like three years ago. And so if I’m an example to anybody, and Sean’s an example but anybody it’s just hang on in there because he just never know what’s going to happen.

CG

That’s two inspirational tales for the price of one not only your story I think is incredibly inspirational, but also SA Cosby’s— another bookseller favorite, I believe one or both of those titles, were monthly mystery thriller picks here at for us at Barnes and Noble. So we’re so glad that you stuck with it and you came back. Super exciting. I really appreciate all your time. The new book is The Detective Up Late it’s the Sean Duffy series, one more question before I let you go. Obviously, this is what’s happening to Sean Duffy right now but what is next for Sean Duffy? We alluded to it a little bit maybe he’s gonna go into he’s definitely gonna be in the 90s but what do you see roughly.

AM

It is in the can, so to speak, I’ve written a full outline for it, haven’t actually written the book. But I’ve got a full outline. Sometimes I’m a seat of the pants writer, where I’ll just make it up as they go along Lee Child style. And other times, I will carefully plan it out. And so for the next book, I know it that was carefully planned. I’ve got it all really plotted out. So I know what’s going to happen. It’s really fun case for Sean, when I write that one up, that will be that’ll be really fun. And then I have a new standalone which will be coming out next year, which I have been told I’m not allowed to say anything about. I’ve had very strict instructions from editors and publishers and people like that and said you’re not allowed to say a thing. I guess I’m allowed to say that I have a book coming up. And that’s a standalone on I’m not allowed to hint what it’s about or who it’s about— it takes place on Earth.

CG

All right, that narrows it down.

AM

I can say that without people coming in, breaking my kneecaps. I guess I’ll find out if I hear a knock at the door in an hour’s time. Why did you say it takes place on Earth, I told you not to say anything. So there’s a new Sean Duffy, there will be a new standalone next year.

CG

And you have some media adaptations, maybe in the works for The Chain and The Island.

AM

They’ve been optioned. The Chain has been optioned by Sony Pictures. The Island has been optioned by Universal. So obviously nothing’s happening at the moment but presumably, when all of that gets resolved, there should be some news for me to break about those two adaptations.

CG

Well, we will absolutely be looking forward to that. Until then the new book is The Detective Up Late. Number seven in the Sean Duffy series. It’s terrific. It’s funny, it’s dark, it’s action packed. It’s a great mystery. If you’re looking for something to read this summer, I would definitely check it out. Even if you’re not familiar with the Sean Duffy series, I think this would be a good entry point. I think you don’t have to have read the other ones to have understood it or in to really enjoy it. I think so, Adrian, this has been so much fun. I really appreciate your time.

AM

Thank you for having me. And I really just reiterate what you said, all the books are self contained, and you don’t have to have read the one before. And they all have a beginning and middle and an end and relatively low cliffhangers. I don’t do that. I don’t make you go by book 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. If you if you read seven, you can be confident that you’ve got a beginning a middle and an end. And that’s the end of the story. And so yes, absolutely. Book Seven Sean Duffy The Detective Up Late, check it out. And thank you guys for having me.

CG

And I will make one last plug, all of those backless titles, most of them at least should be available at Adrian’s former employer and my current employer, Barnes and Noble. So stop by to your local store. I think you’ll be very excited to see all the changes that we’ve made in the recent years. So thanks again. Adrian.

AM

Thank you very much for having me.