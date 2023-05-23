Poured Over: Brandon Taylor on The Late Americans

“I am a firm believer in consequences.”

Brandon Taylor’s new novel, The Late Americans, finds a group of young people at a crossroads and follows as they face uncertainty and confront decisions that will affect the trajectory of their lives. Taylor joins us to discuss connections between his previous works, his love of revision and rewriting, starting a new career journey and more with Poured Over host Miwa Messer. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor

Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor

Real Life by Brandon Taylor

The American by Henry James

Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

Ohio by Stephen Markley

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews