Poured Over: Christine Pride and Jo Piazza on You Were Always Mine

Writing duo Christine Pride and Jo Piazza return with You Were Always Mine, a timely, tender and thought-provoking novel about race, motherhood and family ties. They joined us to talk about the challenges and surprises of cowriting, how they balance responsibilities and deadlines, the responses of their families to the book and more, live at Barnes & Noble Union Square with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Follow us here for new episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays).

Featured Books (Episode):

You Were Always Mine by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza

We Are Not Like Them by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza