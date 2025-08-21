Poured Over Double Shot: Emily Adrian and Jo Hamya

Seduction Theory by Emily Adrian isn’t your average campus novel. Emily joins us to talk about writing comedy, marriage plots, reading classics and more.

The Hypocrite by Jo Hamya is a gripping tale of complex family mythologies. Jo joins us to talk about writing dialogue, literary influences, story structure, separating art from the artist, characterization and more.

Listen in as these authors speak separately with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Seduction Theory by Emily Adrian

Vladimir by Julia May Jonas

The Wife by Meg Wolitzer

The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden

The Bostonians by Henry James

The Hypocrite by Jo Hamya

Three Rooms by Jo Hamya

The Pregnant Widow by Martin Amis