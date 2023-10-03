Poured Over Double Shot: Jonathan Lethem and Benjamín Labatut

Jonathan Lethem’s Brooklyn Crime Novel brings readers to New York in the 70s and the cast of characters it contains. Lethem joins us to talk about creating something different than he’d done before, writing memory and nostalgia, the joy of bookselling and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

The Maniac by Benjamín Labatut defies genre with an examination and exploration of science and humanity from the Manhattan Project to the advent of A.I. Labatut joins us to talk about the dark art of writing, the mystery and mythology of existence, the importance of story and more with guest host, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Jamie and Marc.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Follow us here for new episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays).

Featured Books (Episode):

Brooklyn Crime Novel by Jonathan Lethem

The Maniac by Benjamín Labatut

The Fortress of Solitude by Jonathan Lethem

Desperate Characters by Paula Fox

Another Country by James Baldwin

Steelwork by Gilbert Sorrentino

Last Exit to Brooklyn by Hubert Selby Jr.

When We Cease to Understand the World by Benjamín Labatut

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

Underworld by Don DeLillo

The New Life by Tom Crewe