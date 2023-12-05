Poured Over: Emily Wilson on The Iliad

Emily Wilson’s new translation of The Iliad brings to life this divine tale of conflict, love and honor in a way that feels fresh and compulsively readable. Wilson joins us to talk about the universality of Homer’s work, working with gods and epic themes, translating for modern audiences and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

