Poured Over: Kwame Alexander on This Is the Honey

“I feel like these poems tell stories in and of themselves. And perhaps as an entire collection, they tell a greater story. … We’re human beings — people laugh, love, hope, dream, dance, smile, live, die, just like everybody else. And Black people need to be reminded of that, and everybody else needs to be reminded of that.”

This Is the Honey is the new poetry collection edited by Kwame Alexander featuring carefully curated poems from contemporary Black poets. Alexander joins us on the show to talk about compiling a collection of pieces, his own connections to this work and themes of identity and community with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

This Is the Honey edited by Kwame Alexander

Why Fathers Cry at Night by Kwame Alexander

Full Episode Transcript

Miwa Messer

I’m Miwa Messer, I’m the producer and host of Poured Over and of course, you know, Kwame Alexander’s name. The question is, do you know him from his middle readers? Do you know him from the memoir, Why Fathers Cry at Night? Or are you going to know him from this great, great new anthology of black American poetry that is just about to come out. So we’re taping a tiny bit in advance. But there’s also been television projects. And there’s a Newberry Medal for the crossover, which we might talk a little bit about that Disney plus show. Anyway, Kwame, thank you so much for joining us on Poured Over.

Kwame Alexander

Thank you for having me. It’s good to be here.

MM

So question for you. This is the Honey is the new anthology of poetry. And you are working on 97,000 things. I love this jacket so much. It is so good looking, this jacket. And the contents are amazing. But how did you find the time you read something like 1000 collections of poetry? Maybe I’m exaggerating a tiny bit, but I mean, an anthology doesn’t just kind of come together out of stuff off of refrigerator magnets, right? Like you’re sitting down and working this through. And that’s also not tiny. I didn’t check the page count. But I mean, how many poets are here? How many different pieces?

KA

About 150 poets? Okay, maybe about 160 poems, okay. And none of them have been anthologized before, right? So, I read a lot of books. And I called a lot of friends. And I had an amazing sort of editorial consultant Marjory Wentworth, who’s a friend and a former Poet Laureate to South Carolina, who was teaching a class on African American poetry. She sort of helped me pull together a lot of pieces. So it was a combination of all those things that that got us to where we are today.

MM

I mean, one of the things that was such a pleasure for me is that there were a lot of names. I recognize Tracy Smith, Jericho Brown, Terrance Hayes, Sonia Sanchez. I could go on and on and on. But there were so many people where I was like, oh, this is great. But there were just as many people whose names I didn’t recognize. And now I’ve got this whole new set of poets to chase their work, and I’m really excited about it. So really 150 poets, 160 poems, you do have this day gig, editorial work as a side gig. But how, where did you even start? I mean, I know you just said you called friends and what happened? But you had to have an idea. You had to have had a mental map?

KA

Yeah, it’s a good question. I mean, I’ve read a lot of anthologies over the years. I think the first anthology I read, I may have been 12 years old, when my father had a first edition of a book called Black Spirit, which was an anthology of Black poets that was published from a festival of Black poets in America that was held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 1978, produced by Woody King. And Toni Morrison had the idea, she was an editor at Random House, and she was like, why don’t we publish the poets who you featured at the festival? That was the first book I read, anthology that I read, and of course, had Sonia Sanchez, Nikki Giovanni. And what I found interesting is that all of the poets were living. And so when I look at all the anthologies that I’ve read, since most, if not all of them, have been really comprehensive, and had been pulled from various decades and generations and eras. So this, this is the honey was sort of a nod to that first anthology in that I wanted all the poets to be living. So that was important to me. The next thing that was important to me is when I graduated from Virginia Tech, having studied with Nikki Giovanni Ifach, myself a poet, and I submitted to a whole bunch of anthologies and journals, callaloo, obsidian, and they accepted me they were like, do keep writing. And I was like, what? I mean, I felt like my poetry was worried. Now, when I look back on it, it wasn’t that great, I get it. But I always thought it was important that when I put this book together, that I would have not only established renowned Pulitzer third poets, but I would also have emerging right but once you were just starting out like I was, had some value, add some worth, creative value, and sort of put them together in create this sort of gumbo. Much like what he came did back in 1978, with black spirits. So that was the that was the notion that was the idea. And it was, you know, I would go back and read books by Terrence Hayes, of course who I knew I wanted to be in the book. And then I also signed up for this a poem a day. It’s, I think it’s by the Poetry Society of America are poets.org you get a poem a day by a different poet. So I discovered a lot of new poets that way. And then just going through the bookstores through politics in DC. Mrs. Dalloway is in Berkeley when I’m on book tour, finding books by poets, I don’t know and recognize.

KA

I mean, Nikki Giovanni’s opener in this anthology, I this poem, I love this poem, so much I didn’t, I didn’t realize it hadn’t. And I just want to make sure I get the title, right, because the title is so good quilting, the Black Eyed Pea, you’re going to Mars. And it is this poem. I mean, what a way to open this collection. I mean, you had my attention from because again, as you said, these poems hadn’t been anthologized before. And, you know, I’m reasonably well versed in Nikki Giovanni’s work, but this poem was new to me. And I was really excited by that, and, and it’s so good, it’s so good. But before she was your mentor, and before she was your friend, you and Nikki didn’t quite connect. And I am going to ask you to tell the story a little bit, because I love the evolution of your relationship. And I had no idea until I was listening to you actually read your memoir, why fathers cry at night, and just the way you tell this story is kind of great. So would you mind telling it here, it feels like it informs a little bit of how this book came to be?

KA

I have to tell the abbreviated version, and that’s…

MM

Now the abbreviated version is fine.

KA

Suffice it to say that when Nikki became a visiting professor at Virginia Tech, where I was a sophomore at the time, I was very familiar with her work. My mother had read to me her poems as a child from spin a soft black song. And I knew her, I knew who she was. And so when she came to Tech, I felt like, you know, I felt pretty privileged. And I also felt a bit assured that, oh, yeah, this is gonna be easy for me, because I know, I know her. And, and so I got to see in her class, and I was just, I was livid. I didn’t understand what the problem was. And then, so I took her class, again, a different class. First class was advanced poetry, I should not have been an advanced poetry kind of got to see an event poetry. Then the second class was intro to Black Studies. My father was a black history professor, right. Like, if there’s anything I knew, I knew Black Studies. And I got to see, I remember having a meeting with her in her office during office hours, and telling her this was unacceptable to be getting a C in Black Studies. And I remember her telling me Kwame, I can teach you how to be interesting. I can teach you how to write poetry, but I can’t teach you how to be interesting. I remember storming out of her office. So this became sort of our relationship. Over the three years that I took her courses, each time getting a C, which to this day, she was still denied, that she gave me. And so in my last year at Virginia Tech, I did something that I would later come to regret. And that is I wrote a play that sort of looked at our relationship and, and the flaws in her teaching. Among other things, so I left Virginia Tech feeling like we were not friends, and we didn’t like each other. And over the course of the next 10 years, I would see her at various events. And it began with me ignoring or me, not me, avoiding her. And until that became almost impossible, and one day I was selling copies of my self published book, and she bought a copy and I thought it was kind of strange. And she said, Good luck. And I thought that was really odd, because we didn’t like each other. And later, I would write a book about Tupac Shakur. And she had a tattoo that said, thug life. And I remember reading an article in a St. Louis newspaper about the book. And they quoted Nikki Giovanni saying that I was her literary son. And I was like, What are you talking about? We don’t even like each other. So then I began to sort of question this notion that we didn’t like each other. And it all came to a head in 2006, which would have been about 15 years after Virginia Tech. I had been invited to speak at the New York State English Council. And they paid me a whopping $2,000, which was a lot for, for this poet, and I was the keynote speaker. And I remember, I got a standing ovation, Sunday, a lot of books. And as I was leaving, I asked the organizers, how did they hear about me? And they said, Oh, we booked Nikki Giovanni, but she couldn’t make it. And she recommended you. Wow. So then I began to feel really guilty about all the things I had said and done at Virginia Tech. And I spent the next 10 years trying to apologize and, and just and make good. And, and in 2014, or 13, we had managed to develop some sort of friendship and kinship, but never having talked about what happened at Virginia Tech, never discussing it, never bringing it up. And we were having dinner at her home because her mother had passed. And she wanted to celebrate her mother’s legacy by drinking the most expensive beer in the world, which is called utopias. And so I was with her, we were drinking it. And this would have been 20 plus years after Virginia Tech. And I remember sitting at our table at about midnight drinking this utopia, and just I began to cry. And then she began to cry in a way that crying is contagious when she was crying. And I told her I apologize for all the things I had done and said at Virginia Tech. She was like, What are you talking about? corpsman had no idea. She was like, Why me whatever I did, I did to help you become the man you needed to be the writer to be. But when I think about how I became, you know, my parents, were my first librarians and educators and teachers, they introduced me to the power of words. And I like to think and I know that Nikki Giovanni showed me how to how to make those words dance on the page, and gave me a model for for what I wanted to become in this world, which was a writer who not only made a living from his writing, but was able to sort of, hopefully, help make the world a better place, you know, one word at a time?

MM

Well, and you’re also really clear that you’re an evolving human being to write that you haven’t figured it all out. I mean, yeah, this is partially from the memoir, but that’s part of the joy of reading the books that you’re writing for middle grade, as well as watching these kids figure out how to make the world a better place and how to use words. And it’s really delightful to see sort of the evolution, but also, this is your 40th book.

KA

Yea, book 40.

MM

It’s not like we’re talking about a decade long career. I mean, you have been working for quite some almost 30 years, right? I mean, you’ve been essentially working in books. So you’ve got multiple houses back in you. You’ve got multiple books out there. There’s obviously the crossovers. probably your most famous middle grade at this point. It’s the book that won the Newbery Medal. Right. It kind of change your relationship with your dad a little bit.

KA

A little bit. Okay, how about before, before the crossover crossover was book number 14, or 15, or that book, my father, and I maybe talked once a month or once every couple of months? I didn’t really understand him. When I went across, when I won the Newbery Medal for the crossover, I called him and said, Dad, I want to know. And from that point on, we must have talked for an hour every day. Now, fast forward more recently, when I wrote the memoir, I would come to learn from him from his work its mouth. He said, Kwame, your mother and I, we viewed you as an experiment. We treated you like an experiment. Our goal? And this is me sort of summing it up, right? How do you create an authentic, confident, creative, critical thinker and writer who can change the world one word at a time? Right? How do we do that? I they set out to do that from the beginning. I was the experiment. And so I think when I won that Newbery Medal, that was sort of, you know, the, the data coming back, the results coming back, because when we did it, he believed that we achieved some modicum of success with our plan. He and my mother so You know, as I wrote about in the memoir, that’s, that’s the way I view him. He loved he loved through words through the power of words. And so we definitely became a lot more closer.

MM

I do I love that story, though. And the idea to that your parents, not just that, okay? It’s kind of funny to hear your parents say, Well, you were a science experiment. But I’m pretty sure my parents felt that way about my siblings, my brother and I, they’re gonna, like, well, let’s see what happens. But looking at the body of work you’ve produced, right, and the fact that you did even though you were raised with books, and your parents, were your first librarians and your first sort of bridge to words and whatnot, you did have a moment as a kid where you’re like, This is not for me. This is not interesting. And it took a biography of Muhammad Ali. You’re editing a night and we’ve all been there where you’re like, at that kid reading the thing, and you’re just like, Yeah, I don’t need to sleep. I just never need to sleep again. I’m just gonna keep reading and this is like breathing and oh my god, this is the best thing ever. Right? And then you’re back into it. And then it sounds like you just never stop. Like, it just sounds like you’re always working on something.

KA

Yeah, I mean, when I look back at my life, my creative life. The Ollie was really a reminder. Okay, wasn’t an introduction. It was a reminder that books are cool. Because I you know, I have grown up reading books like manchild in the Promised Land by Brown, Lucille Clifton’s poetry, I had grown up reading Dr. Seuss, I had grown up, you know, loving books. But something happened, you know, around middle school when the teacher started assigning books that were boring or stale, or my father started making me read his dissertations.

MM

And so it’s like a lot. Dissertation seemed like a lot.

KA

Look, again, does, right. But then look at me now, we want to do it. Right, like, so. I think reading the ollie book reminded me Oh, you did you do love books. You know, and so. So that’s all that always has been sort of a Northstar for me, you know, in that and wanting to when I began to write books, in particular for for young people, how do I create a literature that does for them what that book did for me, which was basically it was unputdownable. And I learned a lot. And it and it was well written.

MM

Okay, so The Crossover, Booked and Rebound are one set. And then you started a new series, which begins with The Door of No Return, which is set in Africa, and it is the start of the slave trade. And when you’re working in a series, it strikes me that obviously, you know, sort of where you’re going with the narrative. You may not know the exact number of books yet, but you know, who is sort of running, what’s happening. And you’ve got a really clear voice, each of these books has a really clear voice, Every book has a really clear POV. And yet with the anthology, you’ve got to figure out how to structure a voice write a narrative voice out of a chorus. Oh, yeah. Can we talk about that for a second? Because it is, it feels like it’s like two separate halves of your brain and almost, right, like when it’s just you and the page and you’re creating the series work, and you’re and you’re sitting with these kids, and giving them their voices, or they’re giving them giving you their voices, however, it works for you. But the anthology is different. Thanks. So can we talk about how you chose to organize it and how you figured out what’s going where and who, cuz it just seems like a lot.

KA

I knew that. I wanted the book. You know, I’m a big fan of smiling. And joy. Yes. laughing. I’m a big fan of just finding the possible the saying saying yes to life. So I knew that the poems in this book, when you open this book, I want you to feel that, yes, that hope. So that was my first thing. We’re gonna lean into that. Secondly, you read the memoir, you know about my whole relationship to love, the lover of love. So there’s going to be love love is going to be a part of this anthology. Yep. So I’ve got those two things in mind. So I started there. That’s I started looking for pieces that fit those two things. Finding love poems was easy. Everybody’s here everybody’s writing about love, love, romantic love, longing, parental love, familial love, you know, love of animals love is there. So, that was the category where I had the most poems to sort of choose from, interestingly enough, can rarely, the poems about hope and joy, not as many. So I knew those those those two were going to be there. As I’m reading. I’m a big fan of the Black Arts Movement. And one of the things to Black Arts poets Amiri Baraka, Sonia Sanchez, Ischia, Touray, Nikki Giovanni, Quincy true. Eugene Redman, one of the things they did so well was they wrote about these really challenging, tough, tragic, brutal things with such humor. I mean, with such humor, do you ever get tired of playing with your life? Do you ever get tired of playing with children’s lives? You ever get tired of people telling you what you should be doing? For yourself? We all know we look good, but we don’t own nothing. We don’t have no land or army No, like just just the the levity at which with which they wrote that we’re a haunting black people in particular, and people in general, I just always found it palatable and digestible. And like, you read this forever, and you’re laughing a little and you’re learning. So as I was researching and finding poems, that stuck out to me, the poems that did that, that wrote about the Whoa, was a lot of wonder, that wrote about the tragedy, you know, but wrote it in a way that made us go, really? Wow. And so, so then that became a section of the book. Okay, after a certain point, the poems found me. Okay. And they began to dictate. Okay, Kwame, you got this poem on Nat King Cole, got on Billie Holiday, you got this poem on John Coltrane. Okay. So there perhaps need to be some poems about people and things. Maybe they’re, maybe these are praise poems, Kwame, like my father was a Baptist minister. Like, there’s no way black people would have been able to survive the trauma and the brutality, of enslavement of Middle Passage of Jim Crow, of social injustice, if they did not have faith. The church has played such a big role in our lives. And so there’s going to be a section on faith on devotion, as I’m writing and calling together and compiling. It’s a very sort of organic fluid process. And every time I sort of, you know, get on the highway, I find another exit that I need to take. And so I take it, and take it and let it take me where it’s gonna take me. And so that’s sort of my poetic way of describing what how these sections and how the format and how this narrative became a thing. And so once I knew what each of these sections were, I knew that the first section was going to be joy, I was going to sort of set the foundation. We call it the language of joy. I knew that the last section was going to be the prey is going to be the Thank you. I sort of established how we were going to begin and how we were going to end.

MM

You know, you’ve talked about in other interviews, how the memoir evolved into because the memoir is poetry, its prose, its letters, its recipes, I am going to make that fried chicken, I am going to do it I have not done it yet. I will very good. I do not doubt it. But also the instructions are so clear, like I can do this. And I can cook but a frying is like it’s that’s a whole nother level of cooking. And I just I sort of now I’m going to do it. But the way you talked about the evolution of that book, and that you were putting together a collection of love poems, and then you realized it needed a little bit of connective tissue. And yet here with this anthology, it’s not quite that it needed connective tissue, but you knew that it needed a little bit of guardrails, you know, just so it brought the reader through, right, in a way that I mean, because don’t we go from joy to love.

KA

To go from joy to loves, and then it’s heritage. It’s, it’s my family. It’s my communities where I’m from poetry

MM

Especially now, it’s a way to create community. When I hear people connect with poetry, they’re not always the biggest readers. Right. And I think you’ve seen this all along with your work when you’re talking to people at libraries and bookstores, in schools and all of that, that sometimes the person you’re not quite at expecting to connect is the first person to do and their hand goes up and they’re just like, oh, wow, this is the best thing ever. I love that. And I feel like there’s an accessibility in this particular collection. Oh, yeah. Right. Where are like, if a kid tells me they like song lyrics, I’m like, so, you know, it’s like, thank you to seriously, dude, thank you. Because here’s a collection that I can give to a kid. You know, a kid’s not sitting down and saying, Well, this is the formal study of poetry dot that at the dots like tell me a story and there’s a swing on the page. Tell me get them to pay attention, right.

KA

It’s a wonderful, most beautiful accident a single parents owed. I imagined the day you will ask me? Why is our life that Bill Withers song just the two of us. You want to know why your father isn’t here disrupting our doorways off teaching dangers I wouldn’t dare. How to tumble down hills with grace. how to ride a bike with your hands raised in prayer, tossing you about when I’m a stranger to fun hoisting you to ceiling with biceps, twice as strong as mine to make an airplane of you superhero rocket ship. To my small hands. You’re an astronaut, intrepid Sojourner. You are universe of brain with buckets of words. So when you finally asked me, Why is my daddy a faraway star, I’ll say Beloved, you were his most beautiful accident, blinded him with your big bang. I feel like these poems tell stories in and of themselves. And perhaps as an entire collection, they tell a greater story. Exactly. I think it’s the same story I’m trying to tell in all my books, reminding us, at the very least, and at the very most. We’re human beings, people laugh, love, hope, dream, dance, smile, live, die, just like everybody else. And black people need to be reminded of that. And everybody else needs to be reminded of that. Trying to enhance, increase our imagination, to really just help us all be better people.

MM

Story is how we define ourselves stories, how we define our world. I mean, I think it’s really easy sometimes for people to forget, that story is actually the thing, you also create your own self out, right? Like, this is who I am. This is where I’m from. This is who my people are, this is done at all of these, that story. It’s not like you’re writing a 500 page novel, necessarily. But there is there is a story. And there’s a shorthand, and there are jokes that come with where you’re from, or the jokes that you think should come from where you’re from, you are working in multiple formats. When it comes to story. The crossover was adapted for television, it’s streaming on Disney plus.

KA

It just won an Emmy Award, by the way.

MM

That’s awesome. And you coproduced it with Lebron James’s company, too, which seems like a very good fit for me. Right? Exactly. And I have watched a couple of episodes, and those kids are really charming.

KA

They’re a pretty dynamic working with them on set too. So smart, just really kind, you just loved having their energy around.

MM

It’s all I mean, I just, I love the idea that it’s on the screen too, because it’s just another way to bring kids to books, right? Like anything we can do to bring kids to write, I am very, very happy with that. But for you, though, I mean, the physical constraints of a script versus the physical constraints of what you can do on the page, right? Like you’ve done it, there’s that light for the world to see, which is a really heavily designed set of three poems. And it’s beautiful, but it’s as much about the page design, as it is about the words on the page. Whereas with the screen, you kind of do have to conform a little bit to the demands of a script, right? Like a script is written in a totally different way. And then you sort of hand it off to the director and the actors and all that kind of stuff. What’s that shift like, for you, though, because you’re living in this world, right? Like you built the original thing.

KA

It’s not that much of a shift with sets, and costumes, and hair and props. You have at your disposal, all of these tools that can bring these words off the page, and do that work for you. So that’s one thing. Another thing is because these are novels in verse that I wrote, when we went into the writers room to start writing the scripts, everyone understood that these were poems that were telling a story. And so we had to make sure that our show lent itself to that reality. We weren’t going to change this. So how would poetry then find its way into the show? Well, I was really the only poet in the room. So I got to sort of like, you know, really put For my will and my skill to ensure that that translation happened in the best way, there was another poet in the room, Aaron Carter. And there were just poetry, sort of minded folks, folks with poetic sensibilities, so it wasn’t as difficult. And then the third piece is, poetry is already so concise, and rhythmic, and figurative. And so it kind of lends itself with that short form language to creating a script. You know, especially if the poetry is done as storytelling as the crossover was. So I didn’t find it that challenging. Actually, it kind of worked.

MM

So does that mean we get more? More television more adaptations? More? I mean, it seems to me you juggle a lot. And I’m not entirely sure how all of that happens. But okay.

KA

Look, I just know I have an amazing team, right? Who I work with, who helped make all this stuff happen. But I don’t stop to think about how it happens. Because I probably go crazy to Okay, that was too much. But I’m on this interview, am I in this interview? Right?

MM

You are. You’re you’re fully participating in this interview. I don’t know how this happened. Also trying to I’m also trying to not give away specifics. In this is the honey because I do feel like I went because I’ve read it twice now. And I feel like the first time I read it completely called just knowing it had your name on it. And I was probably going to have a really good time I knew was coming. I didn’t even bother to read the flap copy on the galley, because sometimes you just don’t. And then the second time when I went back, to really think about what the show was going to sort of look and feel like, I mean, my copy is so I’m a very active reader up. But I want people to be able to come to the book, and have that sort of fresh experience on their own. And not I mean, it’s not like you can spoil a poetry anthology.

KA

That’s great.

MM

It’s, it’s more like, there’s so much here. And there were so many people whose names were new to me. And because sometimes, you know, and I know we talked about this at the top of the show, sometimes with an anthology or like, oh, well, this is cool. I’m happy that the gang’s all here. But I’ve kind of been here before. And I felt like there was a surprise, a good surprise on every page for me, even though there were poets whose work I know, right? And then there were a couple of times. There were some people who had to put like Natasha Treadway has two poems. Notice that Evie Shockley has to there was somebody else. And I’m sorry, I’m blanking Garrett. But everyone else had one. And I was just like, Hmm, there’s something going on here, which I am going to ask you about? Because I was curious. But I just every single page, I was kind of like, Okay, where am I going? It felt like a genuine narrative. To me, it felt like everything hung together in a way where I was constantly moving forward and wanting to turn the page and wanting to see what happens next. And poetry can do that in a single collection by a single poet more often than not, but doesn’t always happen. So I mean, it was just kind of nice to have this sort of propulsive motion. Because when I walked in completely cold, I knew the anthology was coming. I was pretty sure I wanted to have you on the show. And then I started reading, I was like, oh, yeah, we really, this will be a blast. But I think it is because of the way you structured it. Something that people really just need to sit with. Some people might just jump to one section. And then jump back. I mean, you can read this book any number of ways. You don’t have to read it straight through. I happen to have enjoyed reading it straight through. And that’s how I did it. But you could just also leave this on a coffee table and just dip in whenever you felt like it whenever.

KA

Here’s the thing in in so many anthologies. I want to be I want to be fair and diplomatic about this. But I also want to Frank Wright would say that I wanted to avoid these things that I feel these have happened to other anthologies. One, the notion of cliques Oh, yeah. And I’m, I’ve been tasked to put together this comprehensive anthology, but I’m just going to include the people I know, or that I circle. And, and I knew I didn’t want to do that. And here’s I know, I didn’t do it. One of my books you talked about, I’m not even going to tell you the name of it. But I will say one of my books was reviewed in a major paper. And they review, it got slammed. I don’t get a whole lot of reviews that I don’t. I don’t like, right. I just liked this review, okay. And it was by a well known poet. And I was a little upset. He’s in the book. I want this book to to be comprehensive, and I want it to be inclusive. And I want it to be it’s more than just Kwame. It’s more than me. The other thing I think happens in theology sometimes is, poets are writing for other poets. Oh,

MM

Yes, I have experienced those anthologies.

KA

And that’s cool. But, you know, I’m all about poetry for the people. Right. And so you talked about that word accessible. Yeah. And that was important to me. So I wanted to make sure that happened. And then the third thing is, I had to like the poems. Right? Like, I gotta, like, I gotta love I like this poem a lot. And there was a poet who is not in the book. And I wanted a certain poem of hers. And I really liked it, and it, it couldn’t work out. Conventional wisdom says, well, then go get another poem by her. But no, this is the poem I wanted. This is the poem. I love this the poem that fit that work with what you’re trying to do. So she got in the book now, so I wasn’t going to sacrifice, the meaningfulness, the authenticity, the beauty, the joy, the sweetness, of this anthology, for whatever sort of petty grievances or literary, you know, you know, sort of biases I had, it wasn’t about me. When I think about this book, I think about Mahogany Brown, who allow me to use the title, this is the honey from her poem. Her second stanza, she says, soil creates things, art, births change. This is the honey and donut tastes like promise, where your heart is an accordion. And our laughter is the soundtrack. Friend dance to this good song. Look how it holds our names.

MM

And speaking of names, and Perl Cailleach are included in this. And I was very happy to see their names. It’s been a minute for me personally, I just I’m very fond of both of their work. So to have it pop here. I was just like, oh, this is nice. Because now some younger folks are going to see their names in a different way. Because you may you just may not know toy or pearls byline. So the way you would have coming up in an earlier point, I think you and I have a similar timeline. So that was kind of great, too. And I love the idea that it is always about the book and always about, like how it stands on its own. Right. I think that’s hugely, hugely important. But did you surprise yourself at all? I mean, you had a clear vision? And yes, I mean, maybe you get to use some of the puppet. But I’m talking about like, genuine surprise. Like when you held the final thing. I mean, I don’t know. Maybe it’s not possible to be surprised when you’re engineering this. Yeah, just saying.

KA

I’ve been so close to it. Okay. I think tonight, when I sort of sit down for some tea, and I look, because I just got this today.

MM

It’s beautiful. I’m so pleased with this final package. I am so so pleased like the colors, right? They got the texture, right? It just it feels good in your hand. And sometimes you want to hold a beautiful thing.

KA

I think maybe I’ll be surprised in that, but uh, I set out to do this. Right. Okay. This was my goal. So, hopefully I achieved it.

MM

As your reader. Yes. Yes, you do. Thank you. Thank you. You know, I’m not for I’m a bookseller. I’m not formally trained in poetry. I’m just a fan. And to be able to sit down and feel like I’ve had this very special, very sort of, not intense, but like I’m really really glad I read this book. I’m really really glad that I took time with it. But also I can see lots of different folks coming to it and dipping in dipping out reading it straight through. It is one of those anthologies where you’re like, well, there really is actually something forever. I mean, Jacqueline Woodson’s in here and I think people sometimes forget Even though Brown Girl Dreaming is Brown Girl Dreaming, and I think sometimes people are like, oh, right,

KA

Jackie, the Renaissance writer. Yeah, well, exactly.

MM

That’s exactly it. And Jason Reynolds is in here too. And I think people sometimes don’t always remember that, you know, poetry is a big part of

KA

It’s always my friends who are the hardest to get in the book? Oh, my God. Okay, well, Jackie and Jason, so much just to, because they’re so busy in their own stuff. But I was committed to making sure that each and every voice that I wanted in this book, and of course, there’s some voices that didn’t make it, that I couldn’t get in here. But I feel like we did a pretty good job of creating this sort of potpourri. Right? Oh, I like that. Because they’re sweet. It’s real sweet. And I mean, there were poets who had a couple pieces, and I could not choose. Yeah. And I couldn’t decide, okay, and that because I made a decision. It’s gonna be all living poets, one poem per poet, and it can’t be in Dollar Dies. And it has to fit in one of these things. Yep. And then there were there were a couple pieces where I could not decide they fit all this. And I could not decide. And I said, Well, wait a minute, Kwame, you’re the editor, you can do what you want. You’re gonna have two poems. It’s so quiet.

MM

Let me ask, Do you have a piece that you really love? A particular poem that you really, really love from this as the honey that you’d like to read?

KA

Well, you know, I do. And, you know, we talked about the memoir, Why Fathers Cry at Night. The motivation to write that came because I realized that even though I was having this really successful literary career that I wasn’t very happy, wasn’t sleeping well. And because my mother had passed, I hadn’t dealt with that a marriage had ended. And my oldest daughter, she and I were estranged. And I’m like, How did I get to this point in my life. And so I am so grateful that a year after this memoir was published, it was the hardest book I ever wrote. Your family reacted to it in very different ways, some very negatively. But I came out on the other side, having having much better relationships with my family, my sisters, my father, my wife, and 24 years were the best friends, my daughter and I are just, we’re healing and connecting. So the book didn’t what it was supposed to do. Okay. You know, one of the ways I got there was by reading and I read a lot of poetry. As I was trying to figure myself out, and I’m still figuring myself out. And one of the poets who I read and who I love and who I know. And who is anthologized. In this is the honey. I’m gonna read his piece because it really gave me some hope. You know, reminded me of the J California, novel, some love. Because some love some hope. I can’t remember. But anyway, this is an incomprehensive list of all the reasons I know I married the right person by Clint Smith.

MM

I love this. I’m so glad you included this poem. This poem is so great.

KA

Kwame Alexander reads Clint Smith’s poem, “This Is an Incomprehensive List of All of the Reasons I Know I Married the Right Person”

MM

Kwame Alexander, thank you so much for including Clint’s poem in this anthology. That’s just one of the treats people are gonna find in This Is the Honey and it’s just yeah, I’m smiling just thinking about it again. Thank you so much. The crossover obviously is out there so much on the shelves for middle readers but also father’s cry at night is your memoir that I hope people will pick up and I hope they try out fried chicken recipe as well because I’m really not kidding. I will do it I just, I don’t know that that feels like there could be a lot of sloppiness, but we’ll see. Anyway, thank you so much for joining us on Poured Over Kwame. Thank you.