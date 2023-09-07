Poured Over: Maria Bamford on Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult

Maria Bamford’s hilarious memoir Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult blends the honesty and compassion of a memoir about mental health with her unique brand of absurd, laugh-out-loud humor. Bamford joins us to talk about the realities of writing a book, the importance of honesty around tough subjects, some of the books she loves and more with guest host, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Follow us here for new episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays).

Featured Books (Episode):

Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult by Maria Bamford

The Center Cannot Hold by Elyn R. Sacks

Madness by Marya Hornbacher

Marbles by Ellen Forney

Rock Steady by Ellen Forney

Hogbook and Lazer Eyes by Maria Bamford and Scott Marvel Cassidy

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

Sleepwalk With Me by Mike Birbiglia

The World’s Worst Assistant by Sona Movsesian

Full Episode Transcript

Jenna Seery

I’m Jenna Seery, a bookseller and the associate producer of Poured Over and today I am joined by the incredible, hilarious, wonderful Maria Bamford. You probably know her from her. Many, many stand up specials from her Netflix show lady dynamite, fewer of you. But still, some of you will know her as being the formative voice of my teen years and I promise I’m doing okay. So Maria, thank you so much for being with us today.

Maria Bamford

Oh, thank you so much for having me on. On your I believe it’s a podcast or a video blog. Am I getting too close to the…

JS

No, that’s perfect, good, perfect. So you’re here to talk about your memoir. This is an incredible story, it’s called Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult, which is I think, something that a lot of us have said or felt. And I’ve read this, most of our readers will probably be picking it up soon. But I think I’m going to ask the question to start that everyone is going to be asking, Are you okay? Are you good?

MB

I mean, I hope so, I would like to find a new a psychiatrist, my current psychiatrist, who was on my insurance, sometimes he gets my name wrong on prescriptions. And I asked CVS, why do you let me take this home? Because it’s not the right name. But they said because the right birthdate, it’s okay with them.

JS

So, you’re picking up meds for like, Marvin Binford or?

MB

Yeah, I don’t know. It’s the first time that happened. It was like, something really wrong, like Shelley Corbin or something. And I was like, he, okay, and they’re like, no, no, no, it’s fine. I’m like, Huh. All right.

JS

Um, you find out that you’ve just been taking like Lipitor every day instead? And it explains some things.

MB

No, I, I know what my medicine looks like so, they’re good. I mean, at least that’s what I think. Oh, my God, maybe they could be feeding me with completely different.

JS

Oh, well, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. I mean, that’s a separate, that’s not a today problem.

MB

That’s right. It is not, let’s just live in this moment. Breathe through your nose, cool through the nostrils, warm to the mouth.

JS

So, I think the next logical question is— you’ve been doing the entertainment industry thing for many moons. This is, you’ve had an incredible career. So what made you say now I’m ready to write the book.

MB

They offered me $150,000. Now listen, did you know how it works, though? I didn’t read the contract.

JS

So, when you signed it and said, I’ll write the book. You were surprised when they said okay, now where’s the book?

MB

What happens is they give you a little bit of the money, they give you a taste. Okay? A taste. I gave the whole of that taste to an editor because I was so scared. I didn’t know how to write. And then the next time I got to a little bit of money was after four years later, after I’d written the entire book, and they said, Yeah, you have written a book. Like it wasn’t just me saying I’d written a book. It was Simon and Schuster saying, okay, this is a book.

JS

They looked through and said, okay, the pages are here. These aren’t crayon scribbles, this isn’t just like gifs, over and over, pasted it into a Word document.

MB

I tried, I cut and pasted my entire IMDb listing into the foreword, but they said “that’s not writing Maria.”

JS

Right. You don’t own this. You can’t put this in here. Well, I have to say that having read the book, the real one that you compiled. It is such an incredible journey. I knew a little bit of some of the things from the different specials you’ve put out and the different you know, following you on Instagram, there’s some of that in there, but you really left no stone unturned here when it comes to what you put in this book. Was it so terribly daunting. Did it feel different than writing things you’ve written in the past?

MB

Yes, because it’s not for performance. So I there wasn’t any of the applause to keep me going or the laughs the nihilism. I don’t know I love to read. And so one when I you know, I, I’ve read a lot of books. I’ve also skimmed a lot of books and you’re just wanting not to be offensive. In how bad my book is, you know, like, just feeling some sense of responsibility, you know, which is ludicrous. It’s just a book. It’s okay. That was the most difficult part was just sort of getting past my own embarrassment of also not knowing how, like not having been through the process before. Somehow thinking there was a way to do it properly in any ways. turns out, there is no way.

JS

It seems to me that it would be a very different feeling because this book is you, you put out there sort of as yourself versus any sort of, like you said, that performance aspect that is kind of you can hide behind a character making yourself even into a character you can sort of hide behind that this book is Maria Bamford original.

MB

Yeah, just saying. thing, one after the other things. And certain stories are don’t read very attractive, yet things that you can say in a comedy club. Or I have to simplify for a comedy club. Yeah, it’s just different. And then you write with a lot of details or are saying what actually happened? Because comedy? I don’t know if you know this. It’s based in truth. But sometimes, yes, sometimes there’s a bit of exaggeration.

JS

That’s crazy. I never would have known.

MB

Well, but also believe all comics. Like if somebody talks about hating women on stage, they probably hate women. No joke. No joke. Yeah, I’m sure it will. I don’t know what will surprise people or for anything will surprise people. I’m not sure.

JS

I think something that surprised me as I was reading. I’m relatively familiar with your career. And you’ve gotten me through some of my deepest, darkest moments. But I think seeing this book really humanizes it into a portrayal of I mean, I think we should say this book is a memoir about mental illness. And it is about struggling through overcoming trying different things to get to many different places. And I think something that surprised me while I was reading it is that reassurance of Oh, even people who you think have it together, don’t, and that’s okay. And we’re all going to be okay.

MB

Yeah, cuz one thing, and I think I write about this in the book, but like, you’ll read somebody’s memoir, and you’ll be like, they’ll come to some place of like, and now, everything’s great. Or yeah, like, now I know what I’m doing. And, and I just never related with that. I’d love to relate with that. I would love to, but yeah, I just don’t have that experience. And I also I like being very honest about and probably it’s a compulsion as well. A compulsion to keep telling people everything, because also getting that attention, gives me help. Some will come up and talk to me and go, Oh, my gosh, me and my spouse went to Gottman’s or my husband and I, we both have mental things, if you talk about it, the odds are greater that you might get somebody who’s pleasant to you about it.

JS

And I think, to me, the whole I went through all these things. And now I know and now I learned it never feels real. It never feels I literally don’t know anyone who’s ever had that experience. And so, when I read things like that in a memoir, I’m like, saying you’re lying to me, because I don’t believe you.

MB

And usually somebody comes up with a memoir a few years later saying, Okay, when I said the last thing? I didn’t know what I was talking about- Any who, here’s what the real thing is now.

JS

There’s, they’re always waiting for that next memoir, or they gotta have the hook for the next one.

MB

The next, which I mean, I get it, I get it. Yeah, cuz I, I mean, that’s also a thing like, for stand up, like, I’m older. I’m 50, I’ll be 53 I’ve definitely had all my dreams come true. So no one really needs me to continue doing stand up to like, my voice isn’t necessary to the public space. There’s plenty of women with mental health, you know, blondes, older, you know who can spread the word. So, you know, there has to be some internal reason of why I want to keep performing. I guess what tried to say, not in a bad way. But like, now, I would like to step away, you know, step down and let other. I mean not not that it wasn’t letting other people have spaces, but it’s like, yeah, there’s so many more interesting specific experiences that are. It’s a it’s a golden age, I tell you.

JS

It certainly is. But I think that a book like this is so important in that, so rarely do I think we come across portrayals of mental illness that feel relatable. I think it’s something that’s so overdramatized and is often put out into media really insensitively, but this, because it is hilarious, because it has your personality. And because it has a very accessible tone, I think it really will help a lot of people feel seen and feel connected. Even if they don’t go through the exact things in this book that you have laid out for us. There is so many opportunities to be like, Oh, okay, I get it.

MB

I am so glad. That is, is the case, that’s my deepest hope is that anyone would feel I’m actually training to become a peer specialist for mental health here in California, we have, there’s new government funding for people to get 90 hours of training. Yeah, cuz that mean, I love comedy, but I don’t think it’s the best medicine. It’s not because actual health care is the best medicine.

JS

Right? Sometimes the best medicine is medicine,

MB

Medicine.

JS

But I mean, coming from like a Midwestern background, which I know you come from as well, there’s a lot of that, like, go along to get along attitude and the like. It’s okay to gossip about what’s happening at the Lutheran church over a Diet Coke. But it’s maybe not great to talk about your own sadnesses and coming into adulthood and sort of finding those moments of connection with anything about mental health, I think is really going to be important for a lot of people, especially in younger generations.

MB

Yeah, I’m always surprised when somebody feels ashamed. But I was surprised when I felt ashamed. Like because I grew up my mom was a therapist. She trained to be a family therapist when we left home, and I was still really embarrassed when they told me hey, you seem to be bipolar need to be on mood stabilizers. I was like, hey, hey, oh, no, not me. Like I was very defensive about it. So yeah, I love all the health models where it’s like meet somebody where they’re at, like, the ask what somebody needs and wants, what their heart’s desire is, rather than what you think they should need, or want. And sometimes, yeah, I mean, if, if you’re, you’re willing to do one thing for your mental health, and that is to go to a comedy club, where I’m headlining, well, then please come.

JS

Like, I’m not saying it’s gonna be the thing you need, but you don’t know that it’s not until you try.

MB

Yeah, I mean, I don’t know. No, I mean, just because, I mean, I know I do have money, I do have access. So it’s like, I know how hard it is to just emotionally go, Oh, I’m gonna play on the surface. Do I deserve this is this? Do I really need to talk to somebody, you all those thoughts that stop you up even for trying to ask? And then when you ask, and there’s, you know, a howling wind or a bunch of hoops to jump through? Yes. So it’s, it’s a lot.

JS

And I think so much of the conversation is having really amazing shifts towards mental health. And there are so many more resources than there have been, and so many people being more much more open, which allows that conversation to continue. And to sort of do away with the older stigmas of what it means to have OCD, what it means to be bipolar, all those things that the information just wasn’t there in the past. And it seems outlandish to say, okay, a comedy memoir is going to be the thing that might help you. But I think, for people who are on that cusp of I don’t know, if I need to ask for help seeing somebody else who did ask for help and having it really laid out for you like yes, there were good times and there were bad times and ups and downs. It sort of makes it a little bit easier to say okay, and move forward.

MB

Well, that’s, I hope, I hope somewhere someone finds this book on a remainders pile or a little free library, and it makes their day. I’m very excited about because some of the mental health issues that are still kind of taboo- schizophrenia, you know, borderline although, you know, I mean less so there’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was a great show about borderline and that hopefully all kinds of people who need help whether it’s socially accepted, acceptable, or because it seems like the more functional the person is in our accepted community, that’s who we celebrate and it’s like, what is functional? What is what is a meaningful life and all that. I mean, everyone and unhousedness all the things it was I’m now I’m just listing off injustices. I’m sorry.

JS

which we could do for seven to 12 hours. Yes, forever. Yes. Do you think that this is a good entry point in your career for someone to like, pick up this book if they have no idea who you are? Do you think this is a good exit point in your career for people to you know, jump ship now?

MB

Yes, yes, either or all the things, rip out one page and post it somewhere, take a take five pages, burn them in different parts of your home? Definitely use this book in a decoupage or a, what’s the thing when you put it in glue and you make it into a dinosaur?

JS

Papier Mache?

MB

Papier Mache people I would be honored. Perfect.

JS

I don’t think I’ll be doing that with mine. But I would support— tag me on Instagram if you do. I’d love to see your crafts.

MB

I would adore it. I always, people will say something you know, because sometimes comedians sell merch, and I do sell merch, tote bags and T shirts. But only online. But I’ll always suggest to people make your own merch, take a sock, put a piece of tape on it and write comedy, I’ll sign that.

JS

You’re like, bring it I don’t care. It’s gonna be it’s from the heart.

MB

Yeah, it’s free. It’s free. And you made it how much, much funnier is that?

JS

I think that’s the thing. I mean, I think that’s Oh, isn’t that always how it is when comedy like this? The funniest thing is the thing that shouldn’t be funny.

MB

For your money sit on the table. But that’s also funny, too. Well, thank you so much for your support of my offering. Have you written a book?

JS

Not yet. today could be the day you never know. I think that I wouldn’t have. My favorite thing about this book is that you don’t lose your tone when you write this. Like I could hear each and everything coming out of your mouth. And if people get the audiobook, they literally can hear each and everything coming out of your mouth. But is it hard to balance that kind of writing where you have to this is never for many people going to be listened to like so much of your other work. So you have to make sure that it really sounds like you.

MB

Oh. And this is gonna sound terrible. But I I did the best they could. But I don’t know, at a certain point. I got so stressed out by this book that I definitely started to withdraw emotionally from the process. Sure. So I’m, I don’t even know, I’m glad that the tone stays the same. I think that that’s a result of the high standards of Simon and Schuster. Because I definitely did get notes from them. And I follow through on them, but they were in an anxious daze.

JS

I mean, I will say that the tone works. It fits. I never fell out of the book being like, Okay, now this is, you know, too funny. Not funny enough.

MB

Oh, my God, that’d be so great. If it was too funny,

JS

It definitely held me the entire way. And I felt very much like, you’ve got so many other things going on in this book. There are charts, there are fonts, there are graphs, there are photos. So if people are concerned that they might, you know, get bored of just the words, there’s more.

MB

There’s more well, and may I ask you a question? Are you weirded out by the numbers because that was the one thing, I wanted to have so many more numbers in there. I wanted to have all my bookkeeping and how much money I had in the bank, like at the beginning of every chapter, like just full open book accounting. But Simon Schuster also put in I asked as if there’s a Simon and there’s a Schuster, there’s about 10 women who are editors who are lovely. They said, Hey, man, maybe just keep it to one.

JS

I mean, I’m never gonna say no to a chart, a graph or a number. But we listen to the experts, right? Sometimes we have to say, Okay, if you’re sure.

MB

But those are the things that I love hearing about and going through this book. Yeah, I talk to authors. And I think there’s sort of always a resonating theme of like, well, I just put myself out here on the page. And then the experts tell me and then we go from there. And I think that so often that lens in a great book like this, I mean, really came together in a way that I was so excited for. I mean, as soon as I saw the cover, as soon as I saw the book, I thought, That’s it. That’s a book for me.

JS

So glad. I love books. And I love memoirs, for sure, especially mental health memoirs. Those are my favorite. So I’m glad. I’m glad that you enjoyed mine. That really is I’m going to fully take that in probably while I meditate later today.

JS

Perfect. I mean, so you are big memoir reader. Do you have any like go to authors or favorite books for love to hear the Maria Bamford recommendation list.

MB

For schizophrenia, The Center Cannot Hold by Elyn Sacks, who was a law professor at USC and she’s just magnificent really tells her story of you know, how she came to be interested also in mental health law and how she still takes care of herself today, I believe she has she goes to therapy, five or six days a week currently on medication, but she’s able to be married hold her job, but you know, definitely has it as a disability, you know, so and that just a beautiful, beautifully written book. I enjoyed Madness by Marya Hornbacher, which is about experience with not only eating disorders, but bipolar one, and Marbles, which is a graphic novel by Ellen Forney, and so beautifully done. And she also has this sort of a guidebook of how to handle your bipolar symptoms in a graphic novel way. It’s called Rock Steady, that book, those are the things I can recommend in this moment. I’m sure there’s so many more. So just Google it, I tell you, Google it.

JS

And they will. And I’ll put those books in the show notes for our listeners, so that they can be sure to check those out as well. I think that so many of us who are writers and readers are ready to delve into these topics that are heavier and that have more weight behind them from addictions to mental health concerns. Do you find it ever challenging to balance writing those things, or talking about those things with humor, because I feel like it’s such a delicate balance, I guess, is the only word I can think back and forth between making sure that everything is you’re saying the things you want to say how you want to say them. And this book is so in my opinion, so respectful and so clear. With its messaging, there’s never any moments of like, I mean, I was cringing, but only because I was seeing myself in so many of the things. But this book is so totally correct on I think what it’s trying to say.

MB

I’m glad I’m glad. I mean, it’s always so subjective, what people find funny. So something that I find funny, maybe hurtful to someone else. And I hope that’s not true. I love a teaching moment, especially when I’m the student. Let me know if I you know, can learn something I have I have definitely been called out for things just because I was ignorant. You know? Yeah, I hope to keep learning and I think that’s one part of our that’s really about isolation is the cancelling of people can like number one canceling isn’t real, you know, isn’t the fear of it is a lot different than that what the reality is? And yeah, and there’s ways of communicating with each other when there are issues. Yeah, I’ve known people who have had the courage to come to you either online and say, Hey, this bothered me and here’s why. Or saying in an not more to all caps way. But I appreciate that, because that person’s taking the time so yeah, there’s no way of being perfect in the world. But I’m glad that it felt even handed and helpful because I don’t want in any way to seem. You know, I’ve had friends and family die of suicide. You know, some people have had attempts in my family and it’s very scary. I in no way want to say oh “hahaha”

JS

No, and I think we have to, you know, there is the sense of like, well, we have to be able to laugh at certain things. But there’s also a lot of information in this book, you provide a lot of resources anywhere you can. And I know that in your career in general, that’s very important to you is sort of breaking stigmas and providing information. I know you’re working on a new sort of project, the No CD Project, that I have watched the, you know, the content you put out so far for, and I have been in love. It’s so good.

MB

It’s so good. Yeah, we just have one episode left. So I mean, then, then we’ll have to see if anybody’s interested in me making more. But you know, mostly, that’s been very fun. And it’s all very great for me, because then I don’t feel so alone, you know, so it’s very good.

JS

What was the thing that surprised you the most when you were writing your memoir?

MB

How hard it was, like how I was just not willing to do it. And I am a person very open in terms of saying, I am, I don’t want to say lazy, but I do want to say inert. I prefer staying still. Yeah, yeah, exactly. The mobility, anything that’s uncomfortable. But that said, once I get going, then I can get going. So but I’m a huge fan of asking for help of like, I call a friend, I say, I’m going to write for five minutes, just five, five minutes. And I really am, I can’t even promise you that I’m going to write, I’m going to sit with this piece of paper for five minutes and five minutes, I might be singing songs to myself, then call my friend back and say how it went. And just like to have a sense of humor about it. And yeah, but that that was really surprising to me, because I kind of I had a very big fantasy about writing books. Like, I’d be like, I’d sit down at my large wooden kitchen table, with the birds and I never wake up before 10. But the early morning light would be an I and I’d have a steaming cup of coffee. And the words would pour out as me. It was more like 15 minutes at a time, me just angrily typing in airports and coffee shops.

JS

Yes. Well, I’m glad that those airports and coffee shops happened. I’m glad that you stuck it out because we would be missing out on such a great book if you didn’t. But I feel like that kind of answered my next question, which was, do you have more books in you? Or is this the only one?

MB

It’s funny, just because I go, oh, I had another idea. Like, as soon as I was done with it, I was like, Oh, maybe I could do something well, so and my husband and I have a comic book coming out next year called Hogbook and Lazer Eyes with Fantagraphics. And so we have that book together. So I don’t know. Maybe this whole author thing is a new situation.

JS

You’ve got your author glasses on.

MB

And I love bookstores. So I have so many bookstore T shirts. I believe this oh, this is a museum t shirt. But yeah, my husband’s already in the art game. He’s got that covered.

JS

Maria Bamford author, I think is the next.

MB

Why not? Why not? No, I would definitely I’m willing to do anything. As long as someone offer offers me money. That seems to be the main hurdle I have to get past.

JS

And like I said before you wrote a book, you are an author now whether you’d like it or not, you did it. It’s happening. I’ve read it. So it’s real.

MB

Yeah, and I did do an audio book too. That’s a how to do a comedy special. So if you ever want to get yourself to do a comedy special, listen to that, while I try to write this comedy special at the same time. We do it together.

JS

What else could you ask for? I mean, that sounds like a dream.

MB

Right? I mean, yeah, most most of that book is saying I don’t want to do it either.

JS

If we want to have any Oreos tonight, or take a nap, we have to do this.

MB

Have to. Oreos or double stuff. If they had triple stuff Oreos, you could have one of those. Is there a triple stuff Oreo?

JS

What if you just say that your reward is that you get to take an entire package of Oreos and Frankenstein them together in whatever configuration you so choose.

MB

That’s a fantastic that’s a fantastic idea,

JS

Build your own Oreo,

MB

BYOO

JS

it’s gonna catch on, I think it will. There’s only one thing that I love more than Oreos. And that’s memoirs about mental health. We talked about this a little bit earlier. But who is your perfect reader for this book? Who do you hope finds this book? Not on the remainders table, but on the bestseller table?

MB

Well, my mother, my mother, who art now in heaven, I know that she’s, well, she’s reading it or at least he’s, she’s handing it out. She said, out to all the saints and all of those in the Episcopal heaven, which is very different from the Jehovah Witnesses heaven. Okay. This will happen. pretty dense, lots of people over— millions, Jehovah Witness heaven, only 144,000. More of a suburb. That’s the rules.

JS

I have one last question. And I think it’s very important. Yes. If I made a cult, we’ll just join it.

MB

Oh, yes.

JS

You don’t even you don’t need to know the rules.

MB

Yes, of course. Okay. Yes. So, what I would want to do though, is immediately I want to go deep in, like, I would move in, I get a job in the kitchen, I’d get my head shaved. wear the outfit one week, and then I’d pull out quick, because I think that’s the kind of oxytocin bounce. You really need to feel, you know, get the best effects of cult membership.

JS

I can’t wait; I will get you a pamphlet on it. That’s the way I think I do all my best work is through pamphlet. So I will get you one of those. So Maria Bamford, thank you so much for being with us today. Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult is an incredible look at mental illness and hilarity and what it means to be a human being. So I hope everyone picks it up and loves it just as much as I did. Thank you so much. Thank you so much, Jenna,

MB

Thank you so much. I really appreciate your beautiful words and time. Thank you.