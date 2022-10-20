Poured Over: Nicholas Dawidoff on The Other Side of Prospect

“When I came back, I was thinking about how to tell the story. And I wanted to meet people who in one way or number resembled the young people who I’d known as a kid and I was talking to various people, and I had some ideas. And then I got a call from a lawyer, whose name is Ken. And he called up and he said, You know, I’ve heard about what you’re doing. And I have a client whose experience, I think, speaks to what you’re trying to do…” Writer Nicholas Dawidoff (The Catcher was a Spy) spent eight years immersed in the story at the heart of his new book, The Other Side of Prospect, and he joins us on the show to talk about the evolution of New Haven (and if it’s possible to go home again), inequality and the American Dream, racism and generational poverty, class, justice, his friendship with acclaimed poet Reginald Dwayne Betts and more with Poured Over’s host Miwa Messer. And we end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Madyson.

Featured Books (Episode)

The Other Side of Prospect by Nicholas Dawidoff

Felon by Reginald Dwayne Betts

Manchild in the Promised Land by Claude MacKay

Featured Books (TBR Topoff)

The Sun Does Shine by Anthony Ray Hinton

Monster by Water Dean Myers

