Poured Over: Pauls Toutonghi on The Refugee Ocean

The Refugee Ocean by Pauls Toutonghi, features musical prose and interwoven stories that cross generations and countries to explore what it means to be an immigrant and the resiliency of the human spirit. Toutonghi joins us to talk about his family connection to the novel, using fiction to connect to the human experience, the long process of writing this book and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Refugee Ocean by Pauls Toutonghi

The Overstory by Richard Powers

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

Soccer in Sun and Shadow by Eduardo Galeano

Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf