Poured Over: Adam Johnson on The Wayfinder

The Wayfinder by Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning author Adam Johnson is a gripping story of community and survival centered on one resilient young girl. Adam joins us to talk about storytelling, innocence, navigation, mythology, masculinity, literary fiction and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Wayfinder by Adam Johnson

Parasites Like Us by Adam Johnson

The Orphan Master’s Son by Adam Johnson

Fortune Smiles by Adam Johnson

Emporium by Adam Johnson

The Stand by Stephen King

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

The Wayfinder by Adam Johnson

Moloka’i by Alan Brennert

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese