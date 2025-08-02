Poured Over: Aiden Thomas on Cemetery Boys

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas is a heartfelt story of first love, identity and home. Aiden joins us to talk about fan interactions, reflecting on the 5 years since publishing his debut, Día de Muertos, heart stories, influences and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Isabelle McConville and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Cemetery Boys by Aiden Thomas

Lost in the Never Woods by Aiden Thomas

The Sunbearer Trials by Aiden Thomas

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab