Poured Over: Aja Gabel on Lightbreakers

Lightbreakers by Aja Gabel is a genre-defying story about how far one would go to save the person they love. Aja joins us to talk about time travel, faith vs fear, screenwriting, contemporary art, Marfa and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Lightbreakers by Aja Gabel

The Ensemble by Aja Gabel

Exhalation by Ted Chiang

Stories of Your Life and Others by Ted Chiang