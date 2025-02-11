Poured Over: Alejandro Heredia on Loca

Loca by Alejandro Heredia is a stunning novel about identity, home, life and love that takes readers through one epic, life-changing year alongside two unforgettable protagonists. Heredia joins us to talk about his use of language in the book, his writing practice, his family connection to the story and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Loca by Alejandro Heredia

White Teeth by Zadie Smith

NW by Zadie Smith

A Visitation of Spirits by Randall Kenan