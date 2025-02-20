Poured Over: Ali Smith on Gliff

Gliff by Ali Smith is the story of two siblings navigating a dystopian world that feels timely and hopeful amid themes of isolation and identity. Smith joins us to talk about the meaning of the title, the beauty of physical books, creating empathy and understanding through reading and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Gliff by Ali Smith

How to be both by Ali Smith

Autumn by Ali Smith

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley

Metamorphoses by Ovid

Theory and Practice by Michelle de Kretser

Scary Monsters by Michelle de Kretser

The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

Skippy Dies by Paul Murray

Baumgartner by Paul Auster