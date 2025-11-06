Poured Over: Alix E. Harrow on The Everlasting

The Everlasting by bestselling author Alix E. Harrow is an epic time-traveling fantasy about history, legacy, belonging and bravery. Alix joined us live at The Grove to talk about creating her own mythology, unreliable narrators, time loop stories, lady-knights, gender roles and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

