Poured Over: Alix E. Harrow on The Everlasting
The Everlasting by bestselling author Alix E. Harrow is an epic time-traveling fantasy about history, legacy, belonging and bravery. Alix joined us live at The Grove to talk about creating her own mythology, unreliable narrators, time loop stories, lady-knights, gender roles and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Everlasting by Alix E. Harrow
The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang
In Memoriam by Alice Winn
Starling House by Alix E. Harrow
Middlemarch by George Eliot
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Black Silk by Judith Ivory