Poured Over: Andrew Ross Sorkin on 1929

1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin is a deep dive into the devastating Wall Street collapse that shook the nation and reverberates throughout our country today. Andrew joins us to talk about understanding the present by studying the past, the influential women of the Great Crash, meme coins, the exuberance of the Jazz Age, journalism, tariffs and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin

Too Big to Fail by Andrew Ross Sorkin

Barbarians at the Gate by Bryan Burrough and John Helyar

The Great Crash 1929 by John Kenneth Galbraith

A Night to Remember by Walter Lord

False Profits by Larry Gurwin and Peter Truell