Poured Over: Andrew Ross Sorkin on 1929
1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin is a deep dive into the devastating Wall Street collapse that shook the nation and reverberates throughout our country today. Andrew joins us to talk about understanding the present by studying the past, the influential women of the Great Crash, meme coins, the exuberance of the Jazz Age, journalism, tariffs and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
