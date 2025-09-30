Poured Over: Angela Flournoy on The Wilderness

The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy is a big-hearted story about community and friendship amid the chaos of life’s uncertainties. Angela joined us live at B&N Upper West Side to talk about friendship, adulthood, building a life, platonic love, what it means to be good, money, class and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy

Turner House by Angela Flournoy

Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

Sula by Toni Morrison

Beloved by Toni Morrison

A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan

Lost in the City by Edward P. Jones

Temple Folk by Aaliyah Bilal