Poured Over: Angela Flournoy on The Wilderness
The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy is a big-hearted story about community and friendship amid the chaos of life’s uncertainties. Angela joined us live at B&N Upper West Side to talk about friendship, adulthood, building a life, platonic love, what it means to be good, money, class and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Wilderness by Angela Flournoy
Turner House by Angela Flournoy
Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf
Sula by Toni Morrison
Beloved by Toni Morrison
A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan
Lost in the City by Edward P. Jones
Temple Folk by Aaliyah Bilal