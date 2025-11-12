Poured Over: Ann Packer on Some Bright Nowhere

Some Bright Nowhere by Ann Packer is a tender story of marriage, family and home. Ann joins us to talk about shifting perspective, community, character, moral dilemmas, influences and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Some Bright Nowhere by Ann Packer

Mendocino and Other Stories by Ann Packer

The Dive From Clausen’s Pier by Ann Packer

Songs Without Words by Ann Packer

The Children’s Crusade by Ann Packer

Sandwich by Catherine Newman

Disturbances in the Field by Lynne Sharon Schwartz