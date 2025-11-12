Poured Over: Ann Packer on Some Bright Nowhere
Some Bright Nowhere by Ann Packer is a tender story of marriage, family and home. Ann joins us to talk about shifting perspective, community, character, moral dilemmas, influences and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Some Bright Nowhere by Ann Packer
Mendocino and Other Stories by Ann Packer
The Dive From Clausen’s Pier by Ann Packer
Songs Without Words by Ann Packer
The Children’s Crusade by Ann Packer
Sandwich by Catherine Newman
Disturbances in the Field by Lynne Sharon Schwartz