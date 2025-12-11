Poured Over: Annie Leibovitz on Women

Women by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz is a remarkable celebration of life and womanhood through powerful portraits. Annie joined us live at B&N Union Square to talk about the evolution of photography, Rolling Stone, portraits, photojournalism, digital vs film, the 70s, Gloria Steinem and more with host Miwa Messer.

Featured Books (Episode):

Women: 2025 Edition by Annie Leibovitz

It’s What I Do: A Photographer’s Life of Love and War by Lynsey Addario