Poured Over: Beth Macy on Paper Girl

Beth Macy, the bestselling author of Dopesick, returns with Paper Girl, her most personal story yet. Beth joined us live at B&N Upper West Side to talk about growing up in Ohio, class, language and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Paper Girl: A Memoir of Home and Family in a Fractured America by Beth Macy

There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America by Brian Gladstone

Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond

Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond