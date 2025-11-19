Poured Over: Bryan Washington on Palaver

Palaver by National Book Award finalist Bryan Washington is a moving story about mother and son, identity, home and humanity. Bryan joins us to talk about Tokyo, writing in 3rd person, navigating intimacy, utilizing space on the page, honesty, memory and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

