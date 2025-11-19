Poured Over: Bryan Washington on Palaver
Palaver by National Book Award finalist Bryan Washington is a moving story about mother and son, identity, home and humanity. Bryan joins us to talk about Tokyo, writing in 3rd person, navigating intimacy, utilizing space on the page, honesty, memory and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Palaver by Bryan Washington
Lot by Bryan Washington
Memorial by Bryan Washington
Family Meal by Bryan Washington
No Time to Spare: Thinking about What Matters by Ursula K. Le Guin
Steering the Craft: A Twenty-First-Century Guide to Sailing the Sea of Story by Ursula K. Le Guin
Koolaids by Rabih Alameddine
The True True Story of Raja the Gullible by Rabih Alameddine
A Guardian and a Thief by Megha Majumdar
The Antidote by Karen Russell
North Sun: Or, the Voyage of the Whaleship Esther by Ethan Rutherford
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
Middle Spoon by Alejandro Varela
The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong