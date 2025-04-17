Poured Over: Camilla Barnes on The Usual Desire to Kill

Our favorite book families tend to be delightfully dysfunctional, and there are none quite like the one in The Usual Desire to Kill by Camilla Barnes. With two sisters, a pair of aging parents and barn animals aplenty, this is a quirky and heartfelt novel that reminds readers our parents had lives before us. Camilla Barnes joined us live at the Barnes & Noble on NYC’s Upper West Side to talk about long-term marriage, family folklore, llamas and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Usual Desire to Kill by Camilla Barnes

The Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr

How Not to Be a Politician by Rory Stewart