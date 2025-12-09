Poured Over: Charles Duhigg on Supercommunicators

Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg expertly examines how to understand others and be understood through effective communication. Charles joins us to talk about identifying conversation types, connection, attention, the power of questions, neuroscience, habits and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

