Poured Over: Chloe Dalton on Raising Hare

Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton is the inspiring and extraordinary story of an unlikely connection between a woman and a wild hare. Dalton joins us to talk about how her life changed after encountering the leveret, her transformed perspective on nature, finding a sense of wonder and more with cohost, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton

Black Beauty by Anna Sewell

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White

Watership Down by Richard Adams

The Call of the Wild by Jack London

Ring of Bright Water by Gavin Maxwell