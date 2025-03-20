Poured Over: Chris Bohjalian on The Jackal’s Mistress

The Jackal’s Mistress by Chris Bohjalian is a sweeping tale of humanity and hope centered on two remarkable characters faced with a gruesome time in American history. Bohjalian joins us live at BN UWS to talk about his new book, his writing process and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Jackal’s Mistress by Chris Bohjalian