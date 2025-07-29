Poured Over: Chris Nashawaty on The Future Was Now

The Future Was Now by Chris Nashawaty is a fascinating deep-dive into an era we’ll never forget — the summer blockbuster season of 1982. Chris joins us to talk about the height of science fiction, Hollywood, Steven Spielberg, the future of film and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Future Was Now by Chris Nashawaty

Caddyshack by Chris Nashawaty

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time by Barry Sonnenfeld

Pictures at the Revolution by Mark Harris