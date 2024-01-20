Poured Over Double Shot: Claire Oshetsky and Marie-Helene Bertino

Marie-Helene Bertino’s Beautyland gives insight into the human experience through the eyes of a young woman (who may or may not be an extraterrestrial) and reflects the joys and heartaches of life in way that will resonate with all readers. Bertino joins us to talk about her unforgettable character, looking at the world from an outsider’s perspective, the mysticism of a fax machine and more.

Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky starts with a childhood game ending in the unimaginable and sets off on a journey of grief, acceptance and the stories we tell ourselves to survive. Oshetsky joins us to talk about the inception of the novel, the themes of healing and connection, and writing in the natural world.

Listen in as these authors speak separately with guest host, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino

Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky

Parakeet by Marie-Helene Bertino

The Secret Lives of Church Ladies by Deesha Philyaw

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawn Walton

Milk Blood Heat by Dantiel W. Moniz

Chouette by Claire Oshetsky

The Discomfort of Evening by Lucas Rijneveld

The Witch Family by Eleanor Estes