Poured Over: Cory Doctorow on Enshittification

Enshittification by Cory Doctorow is a fascinating deep-dive into the deterioration of the internet — and what we can do to save it. Cory joins us to talk about the stages of platform decay, digital monopolies, audiobooks, growing up on the internet, building a new tech landscape and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What to Do About It by Cory Doctorow