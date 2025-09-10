Poured Over: Dan Brown on The Secret of Secrets

The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown is another mind-bending, globe-spanning maze of a story featuring Robert Langdon. Dan joins us to talk about revisiting his characters, the study of human consciousness, trusting your own taste, puzzles, Prague and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown

The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown

Angels and Demons by Dan Brown

The Lost Symbol by Dan Brown