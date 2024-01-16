Poured Over: Dan Kois on Vintage Contemporaries
Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois is a fiction debut that blends a coming-of-age story with the themes of lasting friendship and what it takes to be an artist. Kois joins us to talk about the publisher that inspired the novel’s title, some of the important influences on his work, what he does in his day jobs and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois
Asa, as I Knew Him by Susanna Kaysen
Bad Behavior by Mary Gaitskill
Home Cooking by Laurie Colwin
Happy All the Time by Laurie Colwin
I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore
Angels in America by Tony Kushner
The World Only Spins Forward by Isaac Butler & Dan Kois
Eat Your Mind by Jason McBride
The Zone of Interest by Martin Amis
The Fraud by Zadie Smith
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride