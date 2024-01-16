Podcast

Poured Over: Dan Kois on Vintage Contemporaries

By Jenna Seery / January 16, 2024 at 6:00 am

Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois is a fiction debut that blends a coming-of-age story with the themes of lasting friendship and what it takes to be an artist. Kois joins us to talk about the publisher that inspired the novel’s title, some of the important influences on his work, what he does in his day jobs and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.   

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.                  

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.        

Featured Books (Episode): 
Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois 
Asa, as I Knew Him by Susanna Kaysen 
Bad Behavior by Mary Gaitskill  
Home Cooking by Laurie Colwin 
Happy All the Time by Laurie Colwin  
I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore 
Angels in America by Tony Kushner 
The World Only Spins Forward by Isaac Butler & Dan Kois 
Eat Your Mind by Jason McBride 
The Zone of Interest by Martin Amis 
The Fraud by Zadie Smith 
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride 