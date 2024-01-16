Poured Over: Dan Kois on Vintage Contemporaries

Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois is a fiction debut that blends a coming-of-age story with the themes of lasting friendship and what it takes to be an artist. Kois joins us to talk about the publisher that inspired the novel’s title, some of the important influences on his work, what he does in his day jobs and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois

Asa, as I Knew Him by Susanna Kaysen

Bad Behavior by Mary Gaitskill

Home Cooking by Laurie Colwin

Happy All the Time by Laurie Colwin

I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore

Angels in America by Tony Kushner

The World Only Spins Forward by Isaac Butler & Dan Kois

Eat Your Mind by Jason McBride

The Zone of Interest by Martin Amis

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride