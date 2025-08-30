Poured Over: Dana A. Williams on Toni at Random

Toni at Random by Dana A. Williams takes readers into the inner world of Toni Morrison as a literary editor. Dana joins us to chat about language, the editorial process, Toni Morrison’s lasting legacy and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Toni at Random by Dana A. Williams

The Black Book by Middleton A. Harris

Sula by Toni Morrison

Beloved by Toni Morrison

Divine Days by Leon Forrest

Sally Hemings by Barbara Chase-Riboud

Gorilla, My Love by Toni Cade Bambara

They Came Before Columbus by Ivan Van Sertima